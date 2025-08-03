https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/russias-victory-in-ukraine-inevitable---reports-1122548648.html
Russia's victory in the Ukraine conflict is inevitable, as Moscow has the necessary military advantage to achieve its goals, The American Conservative magazine reported on Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's victory in the Ukraine conflict is inevitable, as Moscow has the necessary military advantage to achieve its goals, The American Conservative magazine reported on Sunday.
Kiev's plans to reclaim territories are "dreams"
because "there is no scenario," in which the Ukrainian armed forces will be able to drive away Russian troops.
US President Donald Trump should not reportedly prolong the conflict "to spite" Russian President Vladimir Putin after having repeatedly criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, for providing billions worth of military aid to Ukraine.
Trump announced on July 11 that European NATO allies would pay for American weapons supplied to Ukraine. An agreement to this effect was made at the NATO summit in The Hague in June, he said.
Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.