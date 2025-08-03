https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/trumps-special-envoy-witkoff-in-moscow-this-weekend---us-envoy-to-nato-1122546099.html
Trump's Special Envoy Witkoff in Moscow This Weekend - US Envoy to NATO
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow this weekend, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said, expressing hope for a "breakthrough" in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Trump said on Friday that Witkoff was scheduled to visit Russia in the coming days.
"I know Steve Witkoff, who's a special envoy for President Trump, is in Moscow this weekend, and I'm hoping he can have a breakthrough," Whitaker said in an interview.
Trump said on Friday that Witkoff was scheduled to visit Russia in the coming days.