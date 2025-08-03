https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/turkish-presidency-denies-knowledge-of-pending-military-pact-with-syria-1122547205.html

Turkish Presidency Denies Knowledge of Pending Military Pact With Syria

The Turkish presidential administration told Sputnik on Sunday that it had no information about a pending military agreement between Turkiye and Syria or plans to establish military bases in the Arab Republic.

The Turkish Aydinlik newspaper reported earlier in the day that Turkiye and Syria would sign a military cooperation agreement by the end of August, which would allow Turkiye to establish three military bases in Syria and assist its neighbor in building an army. State-run Turkish news agency Anadolu reported, citing the Defense Ministry, that Syria had officially asked Turkiye for help in strengthening its defense capabilities and combating terrorists. The ministry emphasized that Ankara’s main goal was to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity. In July, armed gangs reportedly attacked Druze villages in the southern Syrian province of As-Suwayda, prompting Druze self-defense units to intervene. Damascus sent troops and security forces to the region to deal with illegal armed groups. Syria TV reported that hundreds died or were injured and that more than 2,000 families fled to the neighboring province of Daraa during the clashes. The non-governmental Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at over 1,000. Israel launched airstrikes at the Syrian General Staff, the presidential palace in Damascus and Syrian army bases in As-Suwayda, allegedly to protect the Druze community. On July 19, Syria's transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, announced a comprehensive ceasefire in the south and called on all parties to abide by it.

