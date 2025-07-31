https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/syria-interested-to-have-russia-by-its-side-throughout-process-of-restoring-republics-unity--1122523254.html

Syria Seeks to Have Russia by Its Side Throughout Process of Restoring Republic's Unity

Syria is interested in having Russia by its side throughout the process of restoring the republic's unity, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said during the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Other statements by al-Shaibani: "We are here to represent a new Syria, and we seek to establish proper and renewed bilateral relations founded on mutual respect." "Since December 8th, we have worked to fill the political vacuum in Syria. We succeeded in preserving civil and state institutions while confronting all challenges – including those aimed at spreading chaos across the region." "Today, our focus is reuniting Syrians at home and abroad."

