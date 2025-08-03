https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/us-envoy-to-nato-hopes-arms-supplies-to-allies-to-push-russia-to-negotiate-1122545516.html
US Envoy to NATO Hopes Arms Supplies to Allies to Push Russia to Negotiate
The United States hopes to push Russia to negotiate and achieve a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine by supplying weapons to NATO partners, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.
Trump, who had previously repeatedly criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for providing multi-billion military aid to Ukraine, announced on July 11 that NATO, of which the United States is a member state, would pay for American weapons that the alliance would subsequently supply to Ukraine. The US leader specified that the corresponding agreement with the bloc had been reached at the summit in June. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a peaceful settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that any arms shipments to Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.
The United States hopes to push Russia to negotiate and achieve a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine by supplying weapons to NATO partners, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.
"I’m hoping that by the United States leaning in, selling our weapons, to our NATO allies, that that will lead the Russians back to the negotiating table and actually get to a ceasefire here," Whitaker said in an interview for the WHO 13 News channel.
He expressed the opinion that, as US President Donald Trump had repeatedly stated, the conflict in Ukraine could not be resolved solely by military means; with a final settlement only possible at the negotiating table.
Trump, who had previously repeatedly criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for providing multi-billion military aid to Ukraine, announced on July 11 that NATO, of which the United States is a member state, would pay for American weapons that the alliance would subsequently supply to Ukraine. The US leader specified that the corresponding agreement with the bloc had been reached at the summit in June.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a peaceful settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that any arms shipments to Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.