International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/us-envoy-to-nato-hopes-arms-supplies-to-allies-to-push-russia-to-negotiate-1122545516.html
US Envoy to NATO Hopes Arms Supplies to Allies to Push Russia to Negotiate
US Envoy to NATO Hopes Arms Supplies to Allies to Push Russia to Negotiate
Sputnik International
The United States hopes to push Russia to negotiate and achieve a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine by supplying weapons to NATO partners, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.
2025-08-03T03:24+0000
2025-08-03T04:24+0000
russia-us talks on ukraine settlement
us
matthew whitaker
donald trump
ukraine
nato
us arms for ukraine
us-supplied arms
nato spending
us mission to nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1e/1122519056_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41e73f17537ca2bebe16754e3e8592ad.jpg
He expressed the opinion that, as US President Donald Trump had repeatedly stated, the conflict in Ukraine could not be resolved solely by military means; with a final settlement only possible at the negotiating table. Trump, who had previously repeatedly criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for providing multi-billion military aid to Ukraine, announced on July 11 that NATO, of which the United States is a member state, would pay for American weapons that the alliance would subsequently supply to Ukraine. The US leader specified that the corresponding agreement with the bloc had been reached at the summit in June. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a peaceful settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that any arms shipments to Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/scott-ritter-russia-wants-victory-and-nothing-can-stop-it-1122540049.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1e/1122519056_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a44531198455086d3064d70752a0f485.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us arms to ukraine, europe buys us arms for ukraine, russia-ukraine talks, russia-ukraine peace, us in nato
us arms to ukraine, europe buys us arms for ukraine, russia-ukraine talks, russia-ukraine peace, us in nato

US Envoy to NATO Hopes Arms Supplies to Allies to Push Russia to Negotiate

03:24 GMT 03.08.2025 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 03.08.2025)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian Air Force's F-16 fighter jets fly over a Patriot Air and Missile Defense System in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Ukrainian Air Force's F-16 fighter jets fly over a Patriot Air and Missile Defense System in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
The United States hopes to push Russia to negotiate and achieve a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine by supplying weapons to NATO partners, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.
"I’m hoping that by the United States leaning in, selling our weapons, to our NATO allies, that that will lead the Russians back to the negotiating table and actually get to a ceasefire here," Whitaker said in an interview for the WHO 13 News channel.
He expressed the opinion that, as US President Donald Trump had repeatedly stated, the conflict in Ukraine could not be resolved solely by military means; with a final settlement only possible at the negotiating table.
Ritter on Putin's statement on the Ukraine conflict - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2025
Analysis
Scott Ritter: 'Russia Wants Victory' and Nothing Can Stop It
1 August, 14:12 GMT
Trump, who had previously repeatedly criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for providing multi-billion military aid to Ukraine, announced on July 11 that NATO, of which the United States is a member state, would pay for American weapons that the alliance would subsequently supply to Ukraine. The US leader specified that the corresponding agreement with the bloc had been reached at the summit in June.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a peaceful settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that any arms shipments to Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала