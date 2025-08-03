https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/us-envoy-to-nato-hopes-arms-supplies-to-allies-to-push-russia-to-negotiate-1122545516.html

US Envoy to NATO Hopes Arms Supplies to Allies to Push Russia to Negotiate

US Envoy to NATO Hopes Arms Supplies to Allies to Push Russia to Negotiate

Sputnik International

The United States hopes to push Russia to negotiate and achieve a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine by supplying weapons to NATO partners, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

2025-08-03T03:24+0000

2025-08-03T03:24+0000

2025-08-03T04:24+0000

russia-us talks on ukraine settlement

us

matthew whitaker

donald trump

ukraine

nato

us arms for ukraine

us-supplied arms

nato spending

us mission to nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1e/1122519056_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41e73f17537ca2bebe16754e3e8592ad.jpg

He expressed the opinion that, as US President Donald Trump had repeatedly stated, the conflict in Ukraine could not be resolved solely by military means; with a final settlement only possible at the negotiating table. Trump, who had previously repeatedly criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for providing multi-billion military aid to Ukraine, announced on July 11 that NATO, of which the United States is a member state, would pay for American weapons that the alliance would subsequently supply to Ukraine. The US leader specified that the corresponding agreement with the bloc had been reached at the summit in June. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a peaceful settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that any arms shipments to Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/scott-ritter-russia-wants-victory-and-nothing-can-stop-it-1122540049.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us arms to ukraine, europe buys us arms for ukraine, russia-ukraine talks, russia-ukraine peace, us in nato