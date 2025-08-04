International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/hamas-demands-hundreds-of-trucks-into-gaza---reports-1122548935.html
Hamas Demands Hundreds of Trucks Into Gaza - Reports
Hamas Demands Hundreds of Trucks Into Gaza - Reports
Sputnik International
The Palestinian movement Hamas is demanding that hundreds of aid trucks be allowed into the Gaza Strip as a precondition for continuing talks with Israel, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing a source.
2025-08-04T03:39+0000
2025-08-04T08:50+0000
world
middle east
palestinians
israel
gaza strip
palestine
hamas
unicef
hunger
humanitarian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/05/1121358759_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ba672fa485c8a833f2ef7d7215bd1275.jpg
It is noted that this demand was conveyed to the mediators in recent days.This comes as UNICEF warns of famine, stating that 1 in 3 Gazans has gone without food for days.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and declared a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, spread to Lebanon and Yemen, and provoked an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/germany-accuses-israel-of-not-doing-enough-to-improve-humanitarian-situation-in-gaza-1122545065.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/05/1121358759_234:0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0a0ee61c073be62500c25dd6b6876b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas-israel talks, israel-hamas talks, gaza ceasefire talks, gaza famine, gaza aid, food for gaza, humanitarian aid gaza
hamas-israel talks, israel-hamas talks, gaza ceasefire talks, gaza famine, gaza aid, food for gaza, humanitarian aid gaza

Hamas Demands Hundreds of Trucks Into Gaza - Reports

03:39 GMT 04.08.2025 (Updated: 08:50 GMT 04.08.2025)
© AP Photo / Leo CorreaActivists stand in front of trucks carrying humanitarian aid as they try to stop them from entering the Gaza Strip in an area near the Kerem Shalom border crossing, southern Israel, Thursday, May 9, 2024.
Activists stand in front of trucks carrying humanitarian aid as they try to stop them from entering the Gaza Strip in an area near the Kerem Shalom border crossing, southern Israel, Thursday, May 9, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2025
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
Subscribe
The Palestinian movement Hamas is demanding that hundreds of aid trucks be allowed into the Gaza Strip as a precondition for continuing talks with Israel, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing a source.
It is noted that this demand was conveyed to the mediators in recent days.
This comes as UNICEF warns of famine, stating that 1 in 3 Gazans has gone without food for days.
Destroyed buildings stand inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2025
World
Germany Accuses Israel of Not Doing Enough to Improve Humanitarian Situation in Gaza
2 August, 16:37 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and declared a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, spread to Lebanon and Yemen, and provoked an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала