Hamas Demands Hundreds of Trucks Into Gaza - Reports
Hamas Demands Hundreds of Trucks Into Gaza - Reports
The Palestinian movement Hamas is demanding that hundreds of aid trucks be allowed into the Gaza Strip as a precondition for continuing talks with Israel, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing a source.
2025-08-04T03:39+0000
2025-08-04T03:39+0000
2025-08-04T08:50+0000
It is noted that this demand was conveyed to the mediators in recent days.This comes as UNICEF warns of famine, stating that 1 in 3 Gazans has gone without food for days.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and declared a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, spread to Lebanon and Yemen, and provoked an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
Hamas Demands Hundreds of Trucks Into Gaza - Reports
03:39 GMT 04.08.2025 (Updated: 08:50 GMT 04.08.2025)
The Palestinian movement Hamas is demanding that hundreds of aid trucks be allowed into the Gaza Strip as a precondition for continuing talks with Israel, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing a source.
It is noted that this demand was conveyed to the mediators in recent days.
This comes as UNICEF warns of famine, stating that 1 in 3 Gazans has gone without food for days.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and declared a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, spread to Lebanon and Yemen, and provoked an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.