Germany Accuses Israel of Not Doing Enough to Improve Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

Israel is not doing enough to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said on Saturday.

The statement was issued after Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul briefed the national security council about his recent trip to the Middle East. Israel should ensure broader access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, including with the support of the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, the statement read. Kornelius expressed concern about reports that claimed Palestinian movement Hamas was withholding large amounts of humanitarian aid. On July 26, Israel allowed foreign countries to resume airlifting aid to Gaza. Over 100 pallets of food and medicine have been delivered by air. Trucks with humanitarian aid from Egypt also headed to Gaza. Israel has been managing humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip via the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, whose aid distribution points are concentrated in the enclave's south. Israeli troops routinely open fire at Palestinians queuing for aid. According to the UN, at least 1,373 people have been killed near humanitarian aid centers since May.

