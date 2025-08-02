International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/germany-accuses-israel-of-not-doing-enough-to-improve-humanitarian-situation-in-gaza-1122545065.html
Germany Accuses Israel of Not Doing Enough to Improve Humanitarian Situation in Gaza
Germany Accuses Israel of Not Doing Enough to Improve Humanitarian Situation in Gaza
Sputnik International
Israel is not doing enough to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said on Saturday.
2025-08-02T16:37+0000
2025-08-02T16:37+0000
world
middle east
germany
israel
hamas
the united nations (un)
gaza strip
gaza violence
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0d/1121421720_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_281cf17b1d900a4d37cfd9384a5d9135.jpg
The statement was issued after Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul briefed the national security council about his recent trip to the Middle East. Israel should ensure broader access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, including with the support of the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, the statement read. Kornelius expressed concern about reports that claimed Palestinian movement Hamas was withholding large amounts of humanitarian aid. On July 26, Israel allowed foreign countries to resume airlifting aid to Gaza. Over 100 pallets of food and medicine have been delivered by air. Trucks with humanitarian aid from Egypt also headed to Gaza. Israel has been managing humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip via the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, whose aid distribution points are concentrated in the enclave's south. Israeli troops routinely open fire at Palestinians queuing for aid. According to the UN, at least 1,373 people have been killed near humanitarian aid centers since May.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/hunger-death-toll-in-gaza-up-to-133---health-ministry-1122498652.html
germany
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0d/1121421720_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_776f798e8e449d9ce022b50019c0f262.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, ethnic cleansing, aid distribution, humanitarian aid, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
gaza genocide, ethnic cleansing, aid distribution, humanitarian aid, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths

Germany Accuses Israel of Not Doing Enough to Improve Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

16:37 GMT 02.08.2025
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitDestroyed buildings stand inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
Destroyed buildings stand inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2025
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel is not doing enough to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said on Saturday.

"The federal government has noted the first, minor successes in providing humanitarian assistance to the population of the Gaza Strip, but they are far from sufficient to mitigate the emergency situation," Kornelius said in a statement.

The statement was issued after Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul briefed the national security council about his recent trip to the Middle East.
Israel should ensure broader access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, including with the support of the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, the statement read. Kornelius expressed concern about reports that claimed Palestinian movement Hamas was withholding large amounts of humanitarian aid.
Palestinian children next to a building destroyed by Israeli army strikes in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2025
World
Hunger Death Toll in Gaza Up to 133 - Health Ministry
27 July, 14:39 GMT
On July 26, Israel allowed foreign countries to resume airlifting aid to Gaza. Over 100 pallets of food and medicine have been delivered by air. Trucks with humanitarian aid from Egypt also headed to Gaza.
Israel has been managing humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip via the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, whose aid distribution points are concentrated in the enclave's south. Israeli troops routinely open fire at Palestinians queuing for aid. According to the UN, at least 1,373 people have been killed near humanitarian aid centers since May.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала