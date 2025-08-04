https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/india-calls-western-criticism-of-russian-oil-imports-unjustified-vows-to-protect-economic-security-1122552208.html

India Calls Western Criticism of Russian Oil Imports Unjustified, Vows to Protect Economic Security

India considers the attacks from the US and EU over its imports of Russian oil "unjustified and unreasonable" and will take steps to protect its national interests and economic security, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The targeting of India are unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," read the statement published on the spokesperson's social media.India is the world's third-largest energy importer, sourcing over 80% of its oil needs from international markets. Earlier, the Times of India, citing data from commodity analytics firm Kpler, reported that India's imports of Russian oil rose in June to an 11-month high. The increase followed escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran.

