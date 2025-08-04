International
Trump Says Will Raise Tariff for India as New Delhi Resells Russian Oil 'for Big Profits'
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be increasing the tariff rate for India, accusing New Delhi of reselling sanctioned Russian oil "for big profits."
Last week, Trump said that India would face a 25% tariff on its exports to the US and pay a "penalty" for purchasing energy and military equipment from Russia starting August 1. He also said that although Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a friend, New Delhi had not been doing very much business with the United States. After that, the US president told reporters that he had been informed of India's plans to stop purchasing Russian oil and added that he considered it a positive move. Indian media reported on Saturday that state-owned Indian refineries continued sourcing crude from Russia.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be increasing the tariff rate for India, accusing New Delhi of reselling sanctioned Russian oil "for big profits."
Last week, Trump said that India would face a 25% tariff on its exports to the US and pay a "penalty" for purchasing energy and military equipment from Russia starting August 1. He also said that although Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a friend, New Delhi had not been doing very much business with the United States. After that, the US president told reporters that he had been informed of India's plans to stop purchasing Russian oil and added that he considered it a positive move. Indian media reported on Saturday that state-owned Indian refineries continued sourcing crude from Russia.
"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits ... Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
