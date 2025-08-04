Putin, Netanyahu Hold Second Phone Call in Two Weeks

International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
The spokesman did not give any details of the talks.The last conversation between the two leaders took place on July 28, when they discussed the situation in the Middle East. The Russian president reaffirmed that Moscow consistently advocates for a peaceful resolution of regional conflicts. He also expressed readiness to assist in negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program.Escalation in the Middle East: Timeline of Events
vladimir putin, benjamin netanyahu, russia, israel, putin-netanyahu phone call
14:48 GMT 04.08.2025 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 04.08.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
The spokesman did not give any details of the talks.
The last conversation between the two leaders took place on July 28, when they discussed the situation in the Middle East. The Russian president reaffirmed that Moscow consistently advocates for a peaceful resolution of regional conflicts. He also expressed readiness to assist in negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program.
Putin, Netanyahu Hold Talks on Syria, Iran Nuclear Program
28 July, 17:45 GMT
28 July, 17:45 GMT

Escalation in the Middle East: Timeline of Events

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, accusing it of running a covert nuclear program.
Airstrikes targeted nuclear facilities, high-ranking generals, prominent nuclear scientists, and airbases.
The Islamic Republic rejected all accusations and launched a counter-operation, striking enemy military targets.
For 12 days, both sides exchanged attacks, with the US joining on the night of June 22, hitting three Iranian nuclear sites — in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.
Donald Trump claimed all sites were destroyed and that Tehran would be unable to rebuild them.
Russia strongly condemned US actions, calling them a blatant violation of international law, UN Security Council resolutions, and the UN Charter. Moscow urged the IAEA to provide an honest response to the developments.
On the evening of June 23, Iran retaliated by striking the US Al-Udeid base in Qatar. Hours before the operation, Tehran warned Washington via diplomatic channels. No casualties were reported.
On the night of June 24, Trump announced that Tehran and Tel Aviv had agreed to a ceasefire.
However, the following morning, Israel accused Iran of launching a missile and responded by striking a radar site near Tehran. Iran denied the accusation and confirmed its commitment to the truce.
Trump harshly criticized both sides, calling Israel’s strikes on Iran excessive and demanding strict adherence to the ceasefire agreement.
