Putin, Netanyahu Hold Second Phone Call in Two Weeks

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2025-08-04T14:48+0000

2025-08-04T14:48+0000

2025-08-04T14:56+0000

russia

vladimir putin

benjamin netanyahu

israel

russia

The spokesman did not give any details of the talks.The last conversation between the two leaders took place on July 28, when they discussed the situation in the Middle East. The Russian president reaffirmed that Moscow consistently advocates for a peaceful resolution of regional conflicts. He also expressed readiness to assist in negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program.Escalation in the Middle East: Timeline of Events

israel

russia

vladimir putin, benjamin netanyahu, russia, israel, putin-netanyahu phone call