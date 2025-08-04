International
Suez Canal Hopes to Sign Partnership Agreement With Russia
The Suez Canal hopes to sign a partnership agreement with Russia, Osama Rabie, the chairman and managing director of the canal, told Sputnik on Monday.
Suez Canal Hopes to Sign Partnership Agreement With Russia

11:20 GMT 04.08.2025
© Sputnik / Ahmed Mahmoud / Go to the mediabankVessels waiting to pass through the Suez Canal are seen, in Egypt
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Suez Canal hopes to sign a partnership agreement with Russia, Osama Rabie, the chairman and managing director of the canal, told Sputnik on Monday.
"At present, [Russia] does not have a partnership with the Suez Canal, there is a partnership with the Suez Canal economic zone in the east of Port Said. We hope for this [a partnership agreement]," Rabie stressed.
