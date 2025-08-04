https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/suez-canal-hopes-to-sign-partnership-agreement-with-russia---1122550643.html
Suez Canal Hopes to Sign Partnership Agreement With Russia
Suez Canal Hopes to Sign Partnership Agreement With Russia
Sputnik International
The Suez Canal hopes to sign a partnership agreement with Russia, Osama Rabie, the chairman and managing director of the canal, told Sputnik on Monday.
2025-08-04T11:20+0000
2025-08-04T11:20+0000
2025-08-04T11:20+0000
world
russia
suez
russian economy under sanctions
russian economy
suez canal
port said
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117585068_0:255:3027:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_f7642fc01dab927cabbe6ec8bab130a0.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/he-knows-how-to-avoid-sanctions--trump-on-putin-1122542413.html
russia
suez
port said
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117585068_160:0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54353ebb397ee2811544436c5b269ab7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian economy under sanctions, russia's pivot to the east, russian pivot global south
russian economy under sanctions, russia's pivot to the east, russian pivot global south
Suez Canal Hopes to Sign Partnership Agreement With Russia
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Suez Canal hopes to sign a partnership agreement with Russia, Osama Rabie, the chairman and managing director of the canal, told Sputnik on Monday.
"At present, [Russia] does not have a partnership with the Suez Canal, there is a partnership with the Suez Canal economic zone in the east of Port Said. We hope for this [a partnership agreement]," Rabie stressed.