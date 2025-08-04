https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/supporters-of-moldovas-tauber-defy-police-cordon-to-protest-in-chisinau-1122550520.html

Supporters of Moldova's Tauber Defy Police Cordon to Protest in Chisinau

Supporters of Moldova's Tauber Defy Police Cordon to Protest in Chisinau

Sputnik International

Supporters of Moldovan politician Marina Tauber, the executive secretary of Moldova's opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, are holding a rally in her support on Monday defying significant police presence, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2025-08-04T11:11+0000

2025-08-04T11:11+0000

2025-08-04T11:11+0000

world

moldova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099900472_75:0:1207:637_1920x0_80_0_0_00d329767a92b15705d4bc91422a0db3.jpg

On July 11, Moldova's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the court for a 13-year prison sentence for Tauber, who was accused of financing the Sor party and interfering with justice, including for participating in a rally in support of the leader of the Pobeda bloc, Ilan Shor, last year. Police have cordoned off the entire perimeter of the courthouse where Tauber’s trial is continuing, barring pedestrians. Despite this, Tauber's supporters organized a rally in her support, relocating across the boulevard from the Chisinau courthouse where proceedings are ongoing. Protesters chanted "Marina, we are with you" and expressed conviction that the case is politically motivated. Moldova’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for September 28. The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Gagauzia head Yevgenia Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport in March on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/moldova-could-disappear-if-pro-western-regime-retains-power--advisor-to-regional-governor-1122547036.html

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sandu autocratic, sandu eu, moldova eu, eu pobeda bloc