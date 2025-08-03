https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/eight-opec-nations-to-boost-oil-output-by-528k-bpd-in-september-1122547730.html

Eight OPEC+ Nations to Boost Oil Output by 528K Bpd in September

The eight OPEC+ nations will increase their maximum oil output by 528,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, taking into account their compensation plan, data released by the OPEC on Sunday shows.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman have voluntary obligations additional to quotas. An additional 2.2 million bpd cut has been gradually phased out starting April 1. Russia will increase oil output to 9.449 million barrels per day, Saudi Arabia to 9.978 million, Iraq to 4.22 million, the UAE to 3.375 million, Kuwait to 2.548 million and Kazakhstan to 1.55 million. This targets do not reflect the compensation mechanism. The eight met virtually on Sunday to review global market conditions and outlook. They also agreed to hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation. The next meeting is scheduled for September 7.

