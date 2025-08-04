https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/ukrainian-drones-target-civilians-in-kherson-region--governor-1122549333.html

Ukrainian Drones Target Civilians in Kherson Region – Governor

Enemy drones are attacking civilians in the Kherson Region, with the intensity of strikes increasing each time amid active phases of talks between Russia and Ukraine, the region's Governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik.

An increasing number of foreign mercenaries, who are indifferent to human lives, are operating the drones, with civilians being killed and wounded every week, the governor said. The intensity of shelling increases when the Ukrainian armed forces receive new batches of ammunition from abroad, he said, adding that though it has become a repetitive process, "our military is very effectively and precisely disrupting the logistics of weapons delivery to the frontline." The enemy deliberately uses all this weaponry against civilians, the governor added. The Kherson Region is located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr River, washed by the Azov and Black Seas. The region became a part of Russia following a referendum in September 2022. Ukraine does not recognize the referendum's legitimacy and continues to attack the region. Currently, 75% of the region is under Russian control, and part of the right bank of the Dnepr River, including the city of Kherson, is held by the Ukrainian troops.

