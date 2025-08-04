International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/ukrainian-drones-target-civilians-in-kherson-region--governor-1122549333.html
Ukrainian Drones Target Civilians in Kherson Region – Governor
Ukrainian Drones Target Civilians in Kherson Region – Governor
Sputnik International
Enemy drones are attacking civilians in the Kherson Region, with the intensity of strikes increasing each time amid active phases of talks between Russia and Ukraine, the region's Governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik.
2025-08-04T09:13+0000
2025-08-04T09:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia-nato showdown
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
terror
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114726678_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0eaf7a966f29ea61950023e9c7cff191.jpg
An increasing number of foreign mercenaries, who are indifferent to human lives, are operating the drones, with civilians being killed and wounded every week, the governor said. The intensity of shelling increases when the Ukrainian armed forces receive new batches of ammunition from abroad, he said, adding that though it has become a repetitive process, "our military is very effectively and precisely disrupting the logistics of weapons delivery to the frontline." The enemy deliberately uses all this weaponry against civilians, the governor added. The Kherson Region is located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr River, washed by the Azov and Black Seas. The region became a part of Russia following a referendum in September 2022. Ukraine does not recognize the referendum's legitimacy and continues to attack the region. Currently, 75% of the region is under Russian control, and part of the right bank of the Dnepr River, including the city of Kherson, is held by the Ukrainian troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/12-reasons-why-russias-a-superpower-while-ukraine-is-just-the-wests-terrorist-sidekick-1122234676.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114726678_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7be135ff19218a3127195cbd9f4f4f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities

Ukrainian Drones Target Civilians in Kherson Region – Governor

09:13 GMT 04.08.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabankMembers the DPR mission inspect remains of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), believed to be a Ukrainian attack drone, after it was shot down by air defence systems in the Kievsky district of Donetsk
Members the DPR mission inspect remains of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), believed to be a Ukrainian attack drone, after it was shot down by air defence systems in the Kievsky district of Donetsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Enemy drones are attacking civilians in the Kherson Region, with the intensity of strikes increasing each time amid active phases of talks between Russia and Ukraine, the region's Governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik.
"A person who sits next to a drone and sees that there are civilians, women with children, in the car, he sees what he is doing. And, nevertheless, he directs it to a bus or a car, or a gas station, or an ambulance, or a hospital. Recently, it has also been observed that drones hunting for military targets, when they fail to find them and the military effectively counters them, simply look for any target, any victim, and strike it when their charge runs out," Saldo said.
An increasing number of foreign mercenaries, who are indifferent to human lives, are operating the drones, with civilians being killed and wounded every week, the governor said.
"There are more and more foreign instructors and drone operators. The intensity increases, apparently, either after or before negotiation stages begin between the negotiating groups. They probably want to demonstrate their so-called strength and show the negotiation process that it needs to be more yielding," Saldo added.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right) and Ukraine's Zelensky (left). - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2025
Analysis
12 Reasons Why Russia’s a Superpower While Ukraine is Just the West’s Terrorist Sidekick
12 June, 19:22 GMT
The intensity of shelling increases when the Ukrainian armed forces receive new batches of ammunition from abroad, he said, adding that though it has become a repetitive process, "our military is very effectively and precisely disrupting the logistics of weapons delivery to the frontline." The enemy deliberately uses all this weaponry against civilians, the governor added.
The Kherson Region is located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr River, washed by the Azov and Black Seas. The region became a part of Russia following a referendum in September 2022. Ukraine does not recognize the referendum's legitimacy and continues to attack the region. Currently, 75% of the region is under Russian control, and part of the right bank of the Dnepr River, including the city of Kherson, is held by the Ukrainian troops.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала