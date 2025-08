https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/witkoff-may-visit-russia-in-a-few-days--trump-1122548810.html

Witkoff May Visit Russia in a Few Days — Trump

Sputnik International

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff may visit Russia Wednesday or Thursday, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

"He may be going, I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday, may be going to Russia," Trump told reporters when asked about Witkoff's plans.Trump also pointed out Russia's success at living under sanctions.

