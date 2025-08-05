International
Bondi Orders 2016 Russia Probe Evidence Sent to Grand Jury
US Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed a federal prosecutor to present evidence to a grand jury concerning an alleged scheme to connect US President Donald Trump, who was a presidential candidate in 2016, to Russia, Fox News reported.
The channel pointed out that it has seen the one-page order, signed earlier on Monday by Bondi, while a source close to the investigation has confirmed its authenticity. While the Department of Justice (DOJ) declined to comment, Fox reports that Bondi is taking Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s referrals seriously, citing "clear cause for deep concern" and the need for further action. The channel underscored that no charges or indictments have been filed yet, and the DOJ is in the early stages, presenting evidence to a grand jury in hopes of pursuing potential indictments.
03:43 GMT 05.08.2025
The channel pointed out that it has seen the one-page order, signed earlier on Monday by Bondi, while a source close to the investigation has confirmed its authenticity.
While the Department of Justice (DOJ) declined to comment, Fox reports that Bondi is taking Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s referrals seriously, citing "clear cause for deep concern" and the need for further action.
The channel underscored that no charges or indictments have been filed yet, and the DOJ is in the early stages, presenting evidence to a grand jury in hopes of pursuing potential indictments.
