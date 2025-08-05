Chisinau Court Sentences Gagauzia Head Gutsul to 7 Years in Prison - Lawyer

International
Russia Removes Restrictions on Deploying Ground-Based Missiles - Kremlin
The Chisinau District Court on Tuesday sentenced the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, to seven years in prison with immediate execution in the case of financing the banned Sor party, Natalia Bayram, Gutsul's lawyer, told Sputnik.
"Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison with immediate execution. She will be taken to prison directly from the courtroom," Bayram said.
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Chisinau District Court on Tuesday sentenced the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, to seven years in prison with immediate execution in the case of financing the banned Sor party, Natalia Bayram, Gutsul's lawyer, told Sputnik.
"Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison with immediate execution. She will be taken to prison directly from the courtroom," Bayram said.
World
Over 7,000 Gagauzia Residents Rally in Support of Detained Region Head Gutsul
Yesterday, 16:17 GMT
