https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/chisinau-court-sentences-gagauzia-head-gutsul-to-7-years-in-prison---lawyer-1122554748.html

Chisinau Court Sentences Gagauzia Head Gutsul to 7 Years in Prison - Lawyer

Chisinau Court Sentences Gagauzia Head Gutsul to 7 Years in Prison - Lawyer

Sputnik International

The Chisinau District Court on Tuesday sentenced the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, to seven years in prison with immediate execution in the case of financing the banned Sor party, Natalia Bayram, Gutsul's lawyer, told Sputnik.

2025-08-05T09:55+0000

2025-08-05T09:55+0000

2025-08-05T09:55+0000

world

chisinau

moldova

gagauzia

prison

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/11/1121882981_0:0:2263:1273_1920x0_80_0_0_b25c594efef4641e32607dbbf09ae7bb.jpg

"Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison with immediate execution. She will be taken to prison directly from the courtroom," Bayram said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/over-7000-gagauzia-residents-rally-in-support-of-detained-region-head-gutsul-1122551833.html

chisinau

moldova

gagauzia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chisinau district court, seven years in prison, gagauzia head gutsul