https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/chisinau-court-sentences-gagauzia-head-gutsul-to-7-years-in-prison---lawyer-1122554748.html
Chisinau Court Sentences Gagauzia Head Gutsul to 7 Years in Prison - Lawyer
Chisinau Court Sentences Gagauzia Head Gutsul to 7 Years in Prison - Lawyer
Sputnik International
The Chisinau District Court on Tuesday sentenced the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, to seven years in prison with immediate execution in the case of financing the banned Sor party, Natalia Bayram, Gutsul's lawyer, told Sputnik.
2025-08-05T09:55+0000
2025-08-05T09:55+0000
2025-08-05T09:55+0000
world
chisinau
moldova
gagauzia
prison
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/11/1121882981_0:0:2263:1273_1920x0_80_0_0_b25c594efef4641e32607dbbf09ae7bb.jpg
"Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison with immediate execution. She will be taken to prison directly from the courtroom," Bayram said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/over-7000-gagauzia-residents-rally-in-support-of-detained-region-head-gutsul-1122551833.html
chisinau
moldova
gagauzia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/11/1121882981_12:0:2263:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_4a3d407cc14b05abbbeb18131d78dbbb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
chisinau district court, seven years in prison, gagauzia head gutsul
chisinau district court, seven years in prison, gagauzia head gutsul
Chisinau Court Sentences Gagauzia Head Gutsul to 7 Years in Prison - Lawyer
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Chisinau District Court on Tuesday sentenced the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, to seven years in prison with immediate execution in the case of financing the banned Sor party, Natalia Bayram, Gutsul's lawyer, told Sputnik.
"Gutsul was sentenced
to seven years in prison with immediate execution. She will be taken to prison directly from the courtroom," Bayram said.