More than seven thousand residents of Gagauzia participated in a rally in support of the region's head, Yevgenia Gutsul, who is under house arrest, Alexei Lungu, the leader of the Chance party, part of the Moldovan opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, said on Monday.
On Sunday, a rally in support of Gagauzia’s head took place in the city of Comrat, administrative center of Gagauzia. Mikhail Vlah, an adviser to Gutsul, said that Moldovan police prevented residents of the autonomy from entering Comrat to attend the rally. As a result, supporters of the region's leader had to reach the event on foot. During the rally, a resolution was adopted in support of Gutsul and the restoration of Gagauzia’s autonomous powers. The trial against Gutsul is a legal farce, Lungu said, adding that this case has already caused international resonance. Moldovans will vote in parliamentary elections on September 28. Political blocs have️ until August 13 to register, while campaigning is allowed starting August 29. The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Gagauzia head Yevgenia Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport in March on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. A criminal investigation has been opened into Gutsul for allegedly violating campaign financing rules in the run-up to the 2023 regional elections, financing the banned Sor party and forging documents. Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for her. A court in Chisinau extended Gutsul's arrest until August 12. The government has also blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.
Over 7,000 Gagauzia Residents Rally in Support of Detained Region Head Gutsul

16:17 GMT 04.08.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko / Go to the mediabankGovernor of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia Yevgenia Gutsul holds a picket against the amendments to the Tax Code, stipulating the VAT refund from the Gagauz budget, in front of the building of the Constitutional Court of Moldova in Chisinau, Moldova
Governor of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia Yevgenia Gutsul holds a picket against the amendments to the Tax Code, stipulating the VAT refund from the Gagauz budget, in front of the building of the Constitutional Court of Moldova in Chisinau, Moldova - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - More than seven thousand residents of Gagauzia participated in a rally in support of the region's head, Yevgenia Gutsul, who is under house arrest, Alexei Lungu, the leader of the Chance party, part of the Moldovan opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, said on Monday.
On Sunday, a rally in support of Gagauzia’s head took place in the city of Comrat, administrative center of Gagauzia. Mikhail Vlah, an adviser to Gutsul, said that Moldovan police prevented residents of the autonomy from entering Comrat to attend the rally. As a result, supporters of the region's leader had to reach the event on foot. During the rally, a resolution was adopted in support of Gutsul and the restoration of Gagauzia’s autonomous powers.
"More than seven thousand people gathered in the central square. They came not by order or under coercion. They came from the heart to express support for the legitimately elected bashkan [head] of Gagausia, Yevgenia Gutsul. Regardless of the pressure, obstacles from the police, provocations from controlled journalists, the rally took place. It was a powerful, peaceful, and principled voice in defense of justice, autonomy, and democracy," Lungu wrote on Telegram.
The trial against Gutsul is a legal farce, Lungu said, adding that this case has already caused international resonance.
"We are receiving signals of support from foreign human rights activists, lawyers, and political analysts ready to stand up for justice. Yesterday's rally is a signal. This is not a fight for one person but for autonomy, for people's rights, for dignity," Lungu added.
Moldovans will vote in parliamentary elections on September 28. Political blocs have️ until August 13 to register, while campaigning is allowed starting August 29.
The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Gagauzia head Yevgenia Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport in March on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. A criminal investigation has been opened into Gutsul for allegedly violating campaign financing rules in the run-up to the 2023 regional elections, financing the banned Sor party and forging documents. Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for her. A court in Chisinau extended Gutsul's arrest until August 12.
The government has also blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.
