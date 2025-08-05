https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/gagauzias-head-gutsul-defies-political-verdict-promises-to-fight-for-justice-1122555517.html

Gagauzia’s Head Gutsul Defies Political Verdict, Promises to Fight for Justice

Evghenia Gutsul, head of the Moldovan Gagauzia autonomous region, has vowed to appeal her seven-year jail sentence to the higher courts.

The elected regional governor was sentenced on Tuesday following her conviction for alleged illegal financing of the banned opposition Shor party.Gutsul's lawyers released her statement, which was also and posted on her Telegram channel."This decision has nothing to do with justice," she said. "It is a political reprisal, planned and carried out under orders from above."The politician warned that her prosecution could pave the way for other opponents of President Maia Sandu's pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) government to be jailed.She said the trial was a bid by the government to intimidate the Gaugaz people, an ethnic minority, and anyone with "the courage to vote differently from what the ruling party wants.""This is a warning to the entire opposition: 'Go against the regime, and you’ll face prison, property confiscation and a destroyed life'," Gutsul stressed.She accused the PAS and Sandhu were using repression as a tool to fight dissent ahead of parliamentary elections, fabricating cases, pressuring judges and issuing political verdicts. "All of this is done for one purpose—to retain power at any cost," she said.Gutsul, elected leader of Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia region in May 2023 with 52.36% support, faces politically motivated charges related to alleged illegal financing of the banned Shor party. She advocates for closer ties with Russia and opposes Moldova’s EU integration. Authorities have moved to ramp up repression, targeting dissenting voices and blocking opposition media.

