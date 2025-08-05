https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/klyuchevskoy-volcanos-latest-eruption-sends-ash-7-km-high-threatening-aviation-1122554422.html
Klyuchevskoy Volcano’s Latest Eruption Sends Ash 7 km High, Threatening Aviation
The Klyuchevskoy Volcano on Russia's Kamchatka sent an ash emission 7 kilometers (about 4.4 miles) above sea level, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Tuesday.
"At 17:20 KST [08:20 GMT], explosions sent ash from Klyuchevskoy Volcano to 7 kilometers above sea level. The ash plume extends 965 kilometers southeast of the volcano. Aviation color code: orange. The volcano’s activity is dangerous for local and international air traffic," the statement from the Academy read. This is the volcano’s second ash emission on Tuesday. The first was recorded at the same height of 7 kilometers. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry's local branch noted that no populated areas lie in the path of the ash plume. On August 2, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported ash emission from active Klyuchevskoy, Shiveluch, Karymsky, Bezymianny and Kambalny volcanoes with a height of six to 10 kilometers. Tourists and residents of Kamchatka were advised to avoid trips and hikes within a 10-kilometer radius of these volcanoes’ summits. On July 30, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, becoming the strongest in the region since 1952. Klyuchevskoy Volcano is 4,850 meters (15,912 feet) above sea level and is located in the Ust-Kamchatsky district of Kamchatka. It last erupted in April 2025.
