PLA Conducts Firing Drills in Yellow Sea, No Ships Allowed in Zone

The Chinese People's Liberation Army is conducting military firing drills in the southern part of the Yellow Sea on August 5-12, China's Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

During this period, navigation in the designated waters is prohibited from 08:00 to 18:00 local time (00:00 GMT to 10:00 GMT). No further details were disclosed.

