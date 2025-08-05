https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/pla-conducts-firing-drills-in-yellow-sea-no-ships-allowed-in-zone-1122554624.html
PLA Conducts Firing Drills in Yellow Sea, No Ships Allowed in Zone
PLA Conducts Firing Drills in Yellow Sea, No Ships Allowed in Zone
Sputnik International
The Chinese People's Liberation Army is conducting military firing drills in the southern part of the Yellow Sea on August 5-12, China's Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
2025-08-05T09:52+0000
2025-08-05T09:52+0000
2025-08-05T09:52+0000
military
yellow sea
china
military drills
naval drill
naval drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107791/14/1077911451_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_67ebeb7f1fe05f1434bce6a163ac3143.jpg
During this period, navigation in the designated waters is prohibited from 08:00 to 18:00 local time (00:00 GMT to 10:00 GMT). No further details were disclosed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/russian-chinese-warships-stage-joint-naval-drills-in-sea-of-japan-1122548045.html
yellow sea
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107791/14/1077911451_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a99c344a77caa69b61bde19bb14666a4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pla conducts, firing drills in yellow sea, chinese people's liberation army
pla conducts, firing drills in yellow sea, chinese people's liberation army
PLA Conducts Firing Drills in Yellow Sea, No Ships Allowed in Zone
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese People's Liberation Army is conducting military firing drills in the southern part of the Yellow Sea on August 5-12, China's Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
During this period, navigation
in the designated waters is prohibited from 08:00 to 18:00 local time (00:00 GMT to 10:00 GMT).
No further details were disclosed.