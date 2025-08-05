https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/russia-lifts-restrictions-on-deployment-of-ground-based-missiles---kremlin-1122554369.html

Russia Removes Restrictions on Deploying Ground-Based Missiles - Kremlin

Russia no longer has any restrictions on the deployment of ground-based intermediate and short-range missiles, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President.

On Monday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia acknowledges the dissolution of conditions for maintaining its unilateral moratorium on deploying ground-based intermediate and short-range missiles, and no longer considers itself bound by the previous self-imposed restrictions. "There are no longer any restrictions on this matter in Russia. Russia no longer considers itself constrained in any way," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the Russian MFA's statement that the Russian Federation no longer considers itself bound by the unilateral moratorium on the deployment of INF missiles.Russia maintains that it has the right to take steps on the placement of ground-based intermediate and short-range missiles if necessary, he added.Sovereign countries have the right to choose their own trading partners, Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the situation with India's purchase of Russian oil.On Monday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said that New Dehli considers the criticism by the United States and the European Union over Russian oil imports to be unjustified and unwise and will take measures to protect its interests and economic security.There are many statements that are actually attempts to force countries to stop trade relations with Russia, the official said, adding that such threatening statements are illegal.The verdict against the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, is an example of a politically motivated decision and pressure on political opponents in Moldova, Peskov said.Earlier in the day, Natalia Bayram, Gutsul's lawyer, told RIA Novosti that the Chisinau District Court sentenced the region's leader to seven years in prison with immediate execution in the case of financing the banned Sor party.The opposition in Moldova is being pressured "in every possible way," while the norms of democracy are being violated, the official said.

