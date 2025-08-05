Russia Removes Restrictions on Deploying Ground-Based Missiles - Kremlin
09:45 GMT 05.08.2025 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 05.08.2025)
Servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ/
Russia no longer has any restrictions on the deployment of ground-based intermediate and short-range missiles, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President.
On Monday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia acknowledges the dissolution of conditions for maintaining its unilateral moratorium on deploying ground-based intermediate and short-range missiles, and no longer considers itself bound by the previous self-imposed restrictions.
"There are no longer any restrictions on this matter in Russia. Russia no longer considers itself constrained in any way," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the Russian MFA's statement that the Russian Federation no longer considers itself bound by the unilateral moratorium on the deployment of INF missiles.
Russia maintains that it has the right to take steps on the placement of ground-based intermediate and short-range missiles if necessary, he added.
"Russia considers itself entitled, if necessary, to take the corresponding measures and steps," Peskov said, responding to a question from journalists about the Russian MFA's statement that Russia no longer considers itself bound by the unilateral moratorium on the deployment of INF missiles.
1 August, 12:29 GMT
Sovereign countries have the right to choose their own trading partners, Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the situation with India's purchase of Russian oil.
On Monday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said that New Dehli considers the criticism by the United States and the European Union over Russian oil imports to be unjustified and unwise and will take measures to protect its interests and economic security.
"We believe that sovereign countries should have and have the right to choose their own trading partners, partners in trade and economic cooperation, and to choose those trade and economic cooperation regimes that are in the interests of a particular country," Peskov told reporters.
There are many statements that are actually attempts to force countries to stop trade relations with Russia, the official said, adding that such threatening statements are illegal.
The verdict against the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, is an example of a politically motivated decision and pressure on political opponents in Moldova, Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, Natalia Bayram, Gutsul's lawyer, told RIA Novosti that the Chisinau District Court sentenced the region's leader to seven years in prison with immediate execution in the case of financing the banned Sor party.
"Well, yes, this is, indeed, an example of a politically motivated decision. This is an example of attempts to exert undisguised and actually illegal pressure on political opponents during the election campaign," Peskov told reporters.
The opposition in Moldova is being pressured "in every possible way," while the norms of democracy are being violated, the official said.