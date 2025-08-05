https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/russia-us-can-successfully-cooperate-in-arctic-putins-envoy-believes-1122554844.html
Russia, US Can Successfully Cooperate in Arctic, Putin's Envoy Believes
Russia and the United States can successfully cooperate in the Arctic, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, believes.
"Russia and the US can successfully cooperate in the Arctic," Dmitriev said on X, commenting on an analysys in the Foreign Policy magazine, where the authors, in particular, suggested that the US policy aimed at further isolating Russia could potentially accelerate cooperation between Russia and China in the Arctic. According to the publication, in order to protect the long-term influence of the United States in the region and combat the growing influence of China there, the administration of US President Donald Trump is more effective in pursuing a strategy of "selective cooperation" with Moscow. The authors also pointed out that, in the long term, the Arctic remains one of the few areas where "strategic ambiguity is not a weakness." They note that it is an increasingly critical region "where diplomacy and deterrence can and do coexist."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States can successfully cooperate in the Arctic, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, believes.
"Russia and the US can successfully cooperate in the Arctic," Dmitriev said on X, commenting on an analysys in the Foreign Policy magazine, where the authors, in particular, suggested that the US policy aimed at further isolating Russia could potentially accelerate cooperation between Russia and China in the Arctic.
According to the publication, in order to protect the long-term influence of the United States in the region and combat the growing influence of China there, the administration of US President Donald Trump is more effective in pursuing a strategy of "selective cooperation" with Moscow.
The authors also pointed out that, in the long term, the Arctic remains
one of the few areas where "strategic ambiguity is not a weakness." They note that it is an increasingly critical region "where diplomacy and deterrence can and do coexist."