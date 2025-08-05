https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/ukraines-balance-of-payments-reaches-record-deficit-of-51bln-in-june-1122553152.html
Ukraine's Balance of Payments Reaches Record Deficit of $5.1Bln in June
Ukraine's Balance of Payments Reaches Record Deficit of $5.1Bln in June
Sputnik International
Ukraine's balance of payments showed a historical anti-record with a deficit of $5.1 billion in June, Forbes Ukraine reported.
2025-08-05T03:57+0000
2025-08-05T03:57+0000
2025-08-05T04:30+0000
economy
ukraine
ukrainian state statistics service
trade deficit
balance of trade
ukrainian debt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052119_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b2da04ffe736b3bc6b881127e3c3d02e.jpg
The news portal noted that this trend was expected, since the growth of trade deficit was observed earlier. At the same time, imports are accelerating against the backdrop of a slowdown in domestic demand, the report said on Monday. In May, the Ukrainian State Statistics Service said that the negative balance of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 57.7% year-on-year to $8.515 billion from $5.399 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/ukrainian-finance-ministers-plan-to-solve-ukraines-debt--just-dont-pay-it-1122005395.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052119_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ad2e95840751f30d5fd703d582d4c4e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine economy, ukraine economy collapses, ukraine debt, ukraine balance of payments, ukraine trade balance
ukraine economy, ukraine economy collapses, ukraine debt, ukraine balance of payments, ukraine trade balance
Ukraine's Balance of Payments Reaches Record Deficit of $5.1Bln in June
03:57 GMT 05.08.2025 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 05.08.2025)
Ukraine's balance of payments showed a historical anti-record with a deficit of $5.1 billion in June, Forbes Ukraine reported.
The news portal noted that this trend was expected, since the growth of trade deficit was observed earlier. At the same time, imports are accelerating against the backdrop of a slowdown in domestic demand, the report said on Monday.
In May, the Ukrainian State Statistics Service said that the negative balance of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 57.7% year-on-year to $8.515 billion from $5.399 billion.