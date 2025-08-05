International
Ukraine's Balance of Payments Reaches Record Deficit of $5.1Bln in June
Ukraine's Balance of Payments Reaches Record Deficit of $5.1Bln in June
Ukraine's balance of payments showed a historical anti-record with a deficit of $5.1 billion in June, Forbes Ukraine reported.
The news portal noted that this trend was expected, since the growth of trade deficit was observed earlier. At the same time, imports are accelerating against the backdrop of a slowdown in domestic demand, the report said on Monday. In May, the Ukrainian State Statistics Service said that the negative balance of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 57.7% year-on-year to $8.515 billion from $5.399 billion.
03:57 GMT 05.08.2025 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 05.08.2025)
The news portal noted that this trend was expected, since the growth of trade deficit was observed earlier. At the same time, imports are accelerating against the backdrop of a slowdown in domestic demand, the report said on Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2025
Economy
Ukrainian Finance Minister's Plan to Solve Ukraine's Debt — Just Don't Pay It
8 May, 03:41 GMT
In May, the Ukrainian State Statistics Service said that the negative balance of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 57.7% year-on-year to $8.515 billion from $5.399 billion.
