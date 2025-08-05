https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/ukraines-balance-of-payments-reaches-record-deficit-of-51bln-in-june-1122553152.html

Ukraine's Balance of Payments Reaches Record Deficit of $5.1Bln in June

Ukraine's balance of payments showed a historical anti-record with a deficit of $5.1 billion in June, Forbes Ukraine reported.

The news portal noted that this trend was expected, since the growth of trade deficit was observed earlier. At the same time, imports are accelerating against the backdrop of a slowdown in domestic demand, the report said on Monday. In May, the Ukrainian State Statistics Service said that the negative balance of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 57.7% year-on-year to $8.515 billion from $5.399 billion.

