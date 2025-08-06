https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/80-years-after-hiroshima-time-for-truth-and-accountability-1122560302.html

80 Years After Hiroshima: Time For Truth and Accountability

The US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki weren’t militarily necessary—they were a demonstration: a test of power, a message to the world and a geopolitical gambit targeting the USSR, explains Emanuel Pastreich, President of the Asia Institute.

80 years later the US still refuses to apologize, clinging to nuclear dominance as a rickety crutch. Instead of disarmament, they have modernized those weapons, spending trillions while science and ethics decay. The deeper tragedy? The birth of a secretive, war-addicted system—one that sacrifices humanity for profit and power.

