80 Years After Hiroshima: Time For Truth and Accountability
80 Years After Hiroshima: Time For Truth and Accountability
The US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki weren’t militarily necessary—they were a demonstration: a test of power, a message to the world and a geopolitical gambit targeting the USSR, explains Emanuel Pastreich, President of the Asia Institute.
80 years later the US still refuses to apologize, clinging to nuclear dominance as a rickety crutch. Instead of disarmament, they have modernized those weapons, spending trillions while science and ethics decay. The deeper tragedy? The birth of a secretive, war-addicted system—one that sacrifices humanity for profit and power.
09:58 GMT 06.08.2025
The US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki weren’t militarily necessary—they were a demonstration: a test of power, a message to the world and a geopolitical gambit targeting the USSR, explains Emanuel Pastreich, President of the Asia Institute.
80 years later the US still refuses to apologize, clinging to nuclear dominance as a rickety crutch. Instead of disarmament, they have modernized those weapons, spending trillions while science and ethics decay.
The deeper tragedy? The birth of a secretive, war-addicted system—one that sacrifices humanity for profit and power.
Japanese Prime Minister Fails to Mention US as Country Responsible for Hiroshima Bombing
