Hungary's Top Diplomat Hits Out at EU Colleagues 'Big Lie' Narrative on Ukraine Aid

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Wednesday called out the "big lie" of fellow top diplomats of EU member states when they are trying to portray the assistance to Ukraine as a moral obligation, claiming that Kiev is allegedly defending their countries from Russia.

"We have been hearing for three and a half years that Ukrainians are defending Europe, but this is a big lie. Ukrainians do not defend us because no one attacked us ... They [EU foreign ministers] are trying to create a sense of guilt, in which we are supposed to perceive the need to support Ukraine as some kind of our spiritual duty. But this is not true, Ukraine does not defend us," Szijjarto told Hungarian podcast Harcosok Oraja (Warriors' Hour). Every meeting of EU foreign ministers starts with a speech by the top Ukrainian diplomat, who lists his demands and complains that European supplies of money and weapons are insufficient and too slow, Szijjarto said. Szijjarto added that he personally, at such moments, mentally calculated how many hundreds of billions of euros in money, weapons and "who knows what else" has Brussels already sent to Ukraine, and how they had destroyed the European economy and competitiveness, but even that does not seem to be enough. In December 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU and the US had spent a combined 310 billion euros ($360 billion) on Ukraine, which he called a "horrific" sum that would have "worked miracles" if invested in the European economy. Instead, the money "went down the drain," he said, warning the West that it is making a grave mistake in Ukraine that will come at a high price.

