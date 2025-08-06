International
Kremlin Hails Malaysia as Reliable Partner Ahead of Putin–Sultan Ibrahim Talks
Malaysia is a reliable partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region, according to materials for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim released by the Kremlin on Wednesday.
"Malaysia is a reliable, time-tested partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region, an authoritative member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and one of the leaders of the Muslim world," the materials read. Russia and Malaysia are set to boost trade and economic cooperation, the materials read. According to the materials, Russian exports are based on chemical products, rubber, metals and metal products, vehicles, mineral products, foodstuffs and agricultural raw materials, while imports include machinery and equipment, vehicles, food and agricultural products. Sultan Ibrahim arrived in Russia on a state visit on Tuesday and is expected to hold talks with Putin later on Wednesday. During the visit that will last until August 10, the Malaysian supreme leader is also expected to meet with Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan and visit the Kazan Helicopter plant. The king is the first Malaysian monarch to come to Russia on a state visit since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1967.
Kremlin Hails Malaysia as Reliable Partner Ahead of Putin–Sultan Ibrahim Talks

10:03 GMT 06.08.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysia is a reliable partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region, according to materials for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim released by the Kremlin on Wednesday.
"Malaysia is a reliable, time-tested partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region, an authoritative member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and one of the leaders of the Muslim world," the materials read.
Russia and Malaysia are set to boost trade and economic cooperation, the materials read.
According to the materials, Russian exports are based on chemical products, rubber, metals and metal products, vehicles, mineral products, foodstuffs and agricultural raw materials, while imports include machinery and equipment, vehicles, food and agricultural products.
Sultan Ibrahim arrived in Russia on a state visit on Tuesday and is expected to hold talks with Putin later on Wednesday. During the visit that will last until August 10, the Malaysian supreme leader is also expected to meet with Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan and visit the Kazan Helicopter plant. The king is the first Malaysian monarch to come to Russia on a state visit since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1967.
