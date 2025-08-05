https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/malaysian-kings-visit-to-russia-may-boost-high-tech-cooperation--expert-1122553944.html

Malaysian King's Visit to Russia May Boost High-Tech Cooperation – Expert

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim may discuss cooperation in high-tech, interaction in ASEAN, mutual trade and military-technical cooperation during the Malaysian supreme leader's upcoming visit to Russia, Director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies of Moscow State University Alexey Maslov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Firstly, this year Malaysia chairs the ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] Secretariat, therefore the discussion will cover cooperation with the entire bloc. In addition, over the past year, we have outlined a number of projects with Malaysia, including supplies of Russian energy resources to Malaysia and purchases by Russia of a number of products such as fruits and textiles. But the most important thing, perhaps, will be about interaction in the field of high technology," Maslov told Sputnik. Malaysia is one of the most developed countries in the region in terms of science and universities, Maslov said, adding that joint production of microprocessors, system boards, and related technologies is possible. Kuala Lumpur is also interested in strengthening its army, while the country's authorities view US actions in Southeast Asia with skepticism, meaning economic interests here intersect with military ones, the expert added. Sultan Ibrahim is the first Malaysian head to come to Russia on a state visit since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Russia in 1967. He will visit Russia from August 5–10 and is scheduled to hold talks with Putin on August 6. During the talks, the leaders will discuss the development of relations between Russia and Malaysia, as well as relevant topics of regional and international agenda.

