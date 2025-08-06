https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/putin-holding-meeting-with-us-special-envoy-witkoff-in-moscow-1122559206.html

Putin Holding Meeting With US Special Envoy Witkoff in Moscow

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin on Wednesday, the presidential press service said.

Earlier in the day, Witkoff arrived in Moscow. This is his fifth visit to Russia in 2025.Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev attended the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

