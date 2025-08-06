https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/putin-holding-meeting-with-us-special-envoy-witkoff-in-moscow-1122559206.html
Putin Holding Meeting With US Special Envoy Witkoff in Moscow
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin on Wednesday, the presidential press service said.
Earlier in the day, Witkoff arrived in Moscow. This is his fifth visit to Russia in 2025.Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev attended the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
russian president vladimir putin, us special envoy steve witkoff, kremlin meeting, us-russia relations, moscow diplomacy, russia us talks, middle east envoy, putin witkoff meeting, international diplomacy, russia 2025 meetings
Putin Holding Meeting With US Special Envoy Witkoff in Moscow
08:59 GMT 06.08.2025 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 06.08.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin on Wednesday, the presidential press service said.
Earlier in the day, Witkoff arrived in Moscow
. This is his fifth visit to Russia in 2025.
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev attended the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, a Sputnik correspondent reported.