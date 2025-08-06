International
US Special Envoy Witkoff Arrives in Russia
US Special Envoy Witkoff Arrives in Russia
Sputnik International
US Special Envoy Steven Whitcoff has arrived in Moscow, where he was welcomed by Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Special Representative of the Russian President for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.
Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev took a walk through Moscow's Zaryadye Park on Wednesday morning."They strolled through Zaryadye," the source said.Dmitriev and Witkoff were in high spirits, chatting amiably, a Sputnik correspondent reported.This is his fifth visit to Russia in 2025.On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that Witkoff may visit Russia on August 6 or August 7. On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the visit and said that while Trump is "clearly unhappy" with Russia, he "remains committed to diplomatic solutions."
US Special Envoy Witkoff Arrives in Russia

07:37 GMT 06.08.2025 (Updated: 07:41 GMT 06.08.2025)
US Special Envoy Steven Whitcoff has arrived in Moscow, where he was welcomed by Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Special Representative of the Russian President for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.
Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev took a walk through Moscow's Zaryadye Park on Wednesday morning.
"They strolled through Zaryadye," the source said.
Dmitriev and Witkoff were in high spirits, chatting amiably, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
This is his fifth visit to Russia in 2025.
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that Witkoff may visit Russia on August 6 or August 7. On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the visit and said that while Trump is "clearly unhappy" with Russia, he "remains committed to diplomatic solutions."
