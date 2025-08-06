International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/trump-says-us-to-have-meeting-with-russia-1122557582.html
Trump Says US to Have 'Meeting With Russia'
Trump Says US to Have 'Meeting With Russia'
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will "have a meeting with Russia" tomorrow, on August 6, after which he will decide on the measures he would take if a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict is not reached.
2025-08-06T03:38+0000
2025-08-06T04:48+0000
russia-us talks on ukraine settlement
donald trump
steve witkoff
russia
ukraine
moscow
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/04/1122549943_0:50:2552:1485_1920x0_80_0_0_863105cce5529b4db136d549d1a9a860.jpg
On Sunday, Trump said that US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff may visit Russia on August 6 or August 7. "I never said a percentage. But we will be doing quite a bit of [sanctions]. We will see what happens over the next fairly short period of time ... We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We are going to see what happens. We will make that determination at that time," Trump told reporters when asked whether he still plans to impose 100% secondary sanctions against Russia if the ceasefire is not reached until Friday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/witkoff-says-there-can-be-no-peace-deal-on-ukraine-without-putins-approval-1122041069.html
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/04/1122549943_0:0:2268:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_689e6e156e6bea05ad6769f75fd8861b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin-witkoff meeting, witkoff moscow trip, trump on ukraine ceasefire, us-russia talks
putin-witkoff meeting, witkoff moscow trip, trump on ukraine ceasefire, us-russia talks

Trump Says US to Have 'Meeting With Russia'

03:38 GMT 06.08.2025 (Updated: 04:48 GMT 06.08.2025)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin greets US President's Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff before a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets US President's Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff before a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will "have a meeting with Russia" tomorrow, on August 6, after which he will decide on the measures he would take if a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict is not reached.
On Sunday, Trump said that US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff may visit Russia on August 6 or August 7.
The meeting between Putin and Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2025
World
Witkoff Says There Can Be No Peace Deal on Ukraine Without Putin's Approval
13 May, 06:19 GMT
"I never said a percentage. But we will be doing quite a bit of [sanctions]. We will see what happens over the next fairly short period of time ... We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We are going to see what happens. We will make that determination at that time," Trump told reporters when asked whether he still plans to impose 100% secondary sanctions against Russia if the ceasefire is not reached until Friday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала