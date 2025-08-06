https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/trump-says-us-to-have-meeting-with-russia-1122557582.html
Trump Says US to Have 'Meeting With Russia'
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will "have a meeting with Russia" tomorrow, on August 6, after which he will decide on the measures he would take if a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict is not reached.
On Sunday, Trump said that US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff may visit Russia on August 6 or August 7. "I never said a percentage. But we will be doing quite a bit of [sanctions]. We will see what happens over the next fairly short period of time ... We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We are going to see what happens. We will make that determination at that time," Trump told reporters when asked whether he still plans to impose 100% secondary sanctions against Russia if the ceasefire is not reached until Friday.
