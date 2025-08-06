https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/trump-to-receive-pashinyan-aliyev-to-announce-peace-deal-1122557456.html

Trump to Receive Pashinyan, Aliyev to Announce Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump will receive on Friday Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the White House, where the parties may announce a peace agreement.

The Armenian cabinet of ministers confirmed on Wednesday the information about the planned meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Washington.Pashinyan will visit the United States from August 7-8, the government said in a statement.If such a deal is announced, this will be a part of Trump's peacemaking efforts.

