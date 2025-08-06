International
Trump to Receive Pashinyan, Aliyev to Announce Peace Deal
US President Donald Trump will receive on Friday Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the White House, where the parties may announce a peace agreement.
The Armenian cabinet of ministers confirmed on Wednesday the information about the planned meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Washington.Pashinyan will visit the United States from August 7-8, the government said in a statement.If such a deal is announced, this will be a part of Trump's peacemaking efforts.
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington.
US President Donald Trump will receive on Friday Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the White House, where the parties may announce a peace agreement.
The Armenian cabinet of ministers confirmed on Wednesday the information about the planned meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Washington.
Pashinyan will visit the United States from August 7-8, the government said in a statement.
"In Washington, Prime Minister Pashinyan will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump dedicated to strengthening the strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States, as well as a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev aimed at promoting peace, prosperity and economic cooperation in the region," the statement added.
If such a deal is announced, this will be a part of Trump's peacemaking efforts.
