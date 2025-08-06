https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/ukraine-refusing-to-take-back-1000-of-its-own-pows---russias-chief-istanbul-negotiator-1122564232.html
Ukraine Refusing to Take Back 1,000 of Its Own PoWs - Russia's Chief Istanbul Negotiator
The second prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine proved difficult, and the third one has yet to start due to Kiev's refusal to take back some 1,000 of its own captured soldiers, Russian presidential aide and chief Ukraine negotiator Vladimir Medinsky has revealed.
"The one thousand captured Ukrainian soldiers whom Kiev refuses to accept. Because of this, the second exchange went so difficult, and the third one has not yet started," Medinsky wrote in a Telegram post, accompanying the post with a photo of the PoWs, and a link to a dedicated RT list featuring their names, DOB and other details."Thank God that in Russia we've never divided prisoners into those deemed first and second rate," Medinsky added.One of the PoWs in the list earlier told RT that people could "buy" a place in the exchange list, signaling pervasive corruption in Ukraine. Another said he felt offended by being taken off the list of those to be exchanged to make room for someone else for a bribe. "I am sending a hello to my wife, daughter, mother, sister and nephews. I would like to see them as soon as possible. Hugs everyone. I love them very much," another PoW said. RT's dedicated website, 1000ua.ru, features an appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky by the 1,000 prisoners abandoned by the Ukrainian government.
"The one thousand captured Ukrainian soldiers whom Kiev refuses to accept. Because of this, the second exchange went so difficult, and the third one has not yet started," Medinsky wrote
in a Telegram post, accompanying the post with a photo of the PoWs, and a link to a dedicated RT list featuring their names, DOB and other details.
"Thank God that in Russia we've never divided prisoners into those deemed first and second rate," Medinsky added.
One of the PoWs in the list earlier told RT that people could "buy" a place in the exchange list, signaling pervasive corruption in Ukraine. Another said he felt offended by being taken off the list of those to be exchanged to make room for someone else for a bribe.
"I am sending a hello to my wife, daughter, mother, sister and nephews. I would like to see them as soon as possible. Hugs everyone. I love them very much," another PoW said.
RT's dedicated website, 1000ua.ru, features an appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky by the 1,000 prisoners abandoned by the Ukrainian government.
"You often claim that there should be an all-for-all swap. If so, why not exchange all Russian PoWs for the equal number of our PoWs? This would be fairer than picking out 50 or 100 'special' individuals a month. There are thousands of us here! Mr. President, do you actually need us in Ukraine?" the appeal asks.