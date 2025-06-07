https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/why-ukrainian-regime-doesnt-want-to-accept-dead-soldiers-and-wounded-pows-1122207114.html
Why Ukrainian Regime Doesn't Want to Accept Dead Soldiers and Wounded POWs
Sputnik International
Ukraine has disrupted prisoner exchange and handover of 6,000 Ukrainian fallen soldiers' bodies. What's the reason?
2025-06-07T13:52+0000
2025-06-07T13:52+0000
2025-06-07T13:52+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117682434_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_7cdbe40d5785c11ca78bb33cc2ae8115.jpg
Total Disregard for Human Life "Kiev's disregard for their own fighters has been evident throughout the special military operation," Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik. Total Lack of Negotiating Capacity It also shows Ukraine’s complete inability to negotiate, according to the pundit. "It wants to show that it doesn’t care about any agreements. You simply can’t make deals with them."6,000 Dead Soldiers Calls Out Zelensky's Lie Russia has officially reported 6,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers' bodies in its custody. Yet Zelensky still claims total losses are just 30,000–40,000. The numbers don’t add up, and the Kiev regime fears exposure and clings to its myth, the pundit says. No Body, No Money to Family The Kiev regime avoids identifying the dead — no ID means no compensation to relatives. "They don’t pay for those listed as missing. No body, no money. They don’t pay parents or provide insurance for the dead," Litovkin explains.Inhuman Banderite Ideology "It’s the Banderite style — careless toward those who fight, and vengeful, even brutal, toward civilians who don’t support their politics or ideology." Litovkin believes pressure from the West will force Kiev to accept the bodies and exchange POWs. Russia is on the Right Side of History
Why Ukrainian Regime Doesn't Want to Accept Dead Soldiers and Wounded POWs
Total Disregard for Human Life
"Kiev's disregard for their own fighters has been evident throughout the special military operation," Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.
"They don’t retrieve the dead from the battlefield. They don’t evacuate the wounded."
Total Lack of Negotiating Capacity
It also shows Ukraine’s complete inability to negotiate, according to the pundit.
"It wants to show that it doesn’t care about any agreements. You simply can’t make deals with them."
6,000 Dead Soldiers Calls Out Zelensky's Lie
Russia has officially reported 6,000 dead Ukrainian
soldiers' bodies in its custody.
Yet Zelensky still claims total losses are just 30,000–40,000. The numbers don’t add up, and the Kiev regime fears exposure and clings to its myth, the pundit says.
No Body, No Money to Family
The Kiev regime avoids identifying the dead — no ID means no compensation to relatives.
"They don’t pay for those listed as missing. No body, no money. They don’t pay parents or provide insurance for the dead,"
Litovkin explains.
Inhuman Banderite Ideology
"It’s the Banderite style — careless toward those who fight, and vengeful, even brutal, toward civilians who don’t support their politics or ideology."
Litovkin believes pressure from the West will force Kiev to accept the bodies and exchange POWs.
Russia is on the Right Side of History
"Russia has demonstrated that it was, is, and will remain a respectable, capable, and trustworthy state," the expert says. "Once again, Russia has proven its nobility, sincerity of intent, and honesty in international relations."