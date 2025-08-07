https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/agreement-reached-to-hold-meeting-between-putin-and-trump-in-coming-days---putins-aide-ushakov-1122566229.html

Agreement Reached to Hold Meeting Between Putin and Trump in Coming days - Putin's Aide Ushakov

Russia and the United States have agreed on a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the coming days, with preparations for the summit... 07.08.2025, Sputnik International

"At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement has been reached in principle for a bilateral high-level meeting in the coming days, specifically a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump," Yuri Ushakov said."Now, together with our American colleagues, we are beginning to work on the specifics," Ushakov added.The location for the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has been agreed upon, and the Kremlin will provide further details later, Yuri Ushakov said.Next week is designated as benchmark for Putin-Trump meeting, but it is difficult to say how many days preparations will take, Ushakov added.

