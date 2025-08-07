International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
'Good Chance of Meeting' with Putin, Zelensky - Trump
US President Donald Trump told reporters that there is a good chance he will very soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We had some very good talks with President Putin today, and there's a very good chance that we could be ending… that road. That road was long, and continues to be long, but there's a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon,” Trump said on Wednesday, when asked if Zelenskyy has agreed to a trilateral summit."The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the president is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said. According to the NYT, Trump intends to meet with the Russian president as soon as next week.
'Good Chance of Meeting' with Putin, Zelensky - Trump

US President Donald Trump told reporters that there is a good chance he will very soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We had some very good talks with President Putin today, and there's a very good chance that we could be ending… that road. That road was long, and continues to be long, but there's a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon,” Trump said on Wednesday, when asked if Zelenskyy has agreed to a trilateral summit.
"The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the president is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said.
According to the NYT, Trump intends to meet with the Russian president as soon as next week.
