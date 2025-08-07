https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/good-chance-of-meeting-with-putin-zelensky---trump-1122564682.html
'Good Chance of Meeting' with Putin, Zelensky - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump told reporters that there is a good chance he will very soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the president is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said. According to the NYT, Trump intends to meet with the Russian president as soon as next week.
03:19 GMT 07.08.2025 (Updated: 04:10 GMT 07.08.2025)
“We had some very good talks with President Putin today, and there's a very good chance that we could be ending… that road. That road was long, and continues to be long, but there's a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon,” Trump said on Wednesday, when asked if Zelenskyy has agreed to a trilateral summit.
"The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the president is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said.
According to the NYT, Trump intends to meet with the Russian president as soon as next week.