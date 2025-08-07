https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/good-chance-of-meeting-with-putin-zelensky---trump-1122564682.html

'Good Chance of Meeting' with Putin, Zelensky - Trump

'Good Chance of Meeting' with Putin, Zelensky - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump told reporters that there is a good chance he will very soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

2025-08-07T03:19+0000

2025-08-07T03:19+0000

2025-08-07T04:10+0000

russia-us talks on ukraine settlement

vladimir putin

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

steve witkoff

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/14/1122461629_0:203:3095:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_3b2e1d1e7f57afeff214ea415f280216.jpg

“We had some very good talks with President Putin today, and there's a very good chance that we could be ending… that road. That road was long, and continues to be long, but there's a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon,” Trump said on Wednesday, when asked if Zelenskyy has agreed to a trilateral summit."The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the president is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said. According to the NYT, Trump intends to meet with the Russian president as soon as next week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/well-see-what-happens---trump-plans-to-talk-to-putin-in-near-future-1122541815.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-russia talks, trump-putin meeting, us-russia deal on ukraine, russia-us talks, russia-ukraine peace