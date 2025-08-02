https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/well-see-what-happens---trump-plans-to-talk-to-putin-in-near-future-1122541815.html

'We’ll See What Happens' - Trump Plans to Talk to Putin in Near Future

US President Donald Trump, when asked about a potential conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, did not provide a clear answer but indicated that some meetings are planned in the meantime, adding that it remains to be seen what comes next.

"We'll see what happens. we're going to have some meetings," Trump told reporters when asked if he plans to talk to Putin before August 8.

