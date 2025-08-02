https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/well-see-what-happens---trump-plans-to-talk-to-putin-in-near-future-1122541815.html
'We’ll See What Happens' - Trump Plans to Talk to Putin in Near Future
'We’ll See What Happens' - Trump Plans to Talk to Putin in Near Future
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump, when asked about a potential conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, did not provide a clear answer but indicated that some meetings are planned in the meantime, adding that it remains to be seen what comes next.
2025-08-02T04:46+0000
2025-08-02T04:46+0000
2025-08-02T04:46+0000
world
vladimir putin
donald trump
us
russia
us hegemony
russian economy under sanctions
us sanctions
western sanctions
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/02/1122541897_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2736c2b85ef015dec351a320ce2123eb.jpg
"We'll see what happens. we're going to have some meetings," Trump told reporters when asked if he plans to talk to Putin before August 8.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/us-special-envoy-witkoff-to-head-to-russia-after-israel-visit---trump-1122531309.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/02/1122541897_73:0:2804:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88eb74cdf7486a23172d8b58c58b580b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine-russia conflict, us-russia talks, trump-putin talks, trump-putin summit, trump-putin meeting, trump-putin relations, trump-putin negotiations, russophobia, anti-russian bias, anti-russian sentiment, anti-russian sanctions, tariff war, trump's tariffs, trump tariffs
ukraine-russia conflict, us-russia talks, trump-putin talks, trump-putin summit, trump-putin meeting, trump-putin relations, trump-putin negotiations, russophobia, anti-russian bias, anti-russian sentiment, anti-russian sanctions, tariff war, trump's tariffs, trump tariffs
'We’ll See What Happens' - Trump Plans to Talk to Putin in Near Future
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump, when asked about a potential conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, did not provide a clear answer but indicated that some meetings are planned in the meantime, adding that it remains to be seen what comes next.