International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/well-see-what-happens---trump-plans-to-talk-to-putin-in-near-future-1122541815.html
'We’ll See What Happens' - Trump Plans to Talk to Putin in Near Future
'We’ll See What Happens' - Trump Plans to Talk to Putin in Near Future
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump, when asked about a potential conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, did not provide a clear answer but indicated that some meetings are planned in the meantime, adding that it remains to be seen what comes next.
2025-08-02T04:46+0000
2025-08-02T04:46+0000
world
vladimir putin
donald trump
us
russia
us hegemony
russian economy under sanctions
us sanctions
western sanctions
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/02/1122541897_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2736c2b85ef015dec351a320ce2123eb.jpg
"We'll see what happens. we're going to have some meetings," Trump told reporters when asked if he plans to talk to Putin before August 8.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/us-special-envoy-witkoff-to-head-to-russia-after-israel-visit---trump-1122531309.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/02/1122541897_73:0:2804:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88eb74cdf7486a23172d8b58c58b580b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine-russia conflict, us-russia talks, trump-putin talks, trump-putin summit, trump-putin meeting, trump-putin relations, trump-putin negotiations, russophobia, anti-russian bias, anti-russian sentiment, anti-russian sanctions, tariff war, trump's tariffs, trump tariffs
ukraine-russia conflict, us-russia talks, trump-putin talks, trump-putin summit, trump-putin meeting, trump-putin relations, trump-putin negotiations, russophobia, anti-russian bias, anti-russian sentiment, anti-russian sanctions, tariff war, trump's tariffs, trump tariffs

'We’ll See What Happens' - Trump Plans to Talk to Putin in Near Future

04:46 GMT 02.08.2025
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before he boards Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before he boards Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2025
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump, when asked about a potential conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, did not provide a clear answer but indicated that some meetings are planned in the meantime, adding that it remains to be seen what comes next.
"We'll see what happens. we're going to have some meetings," Trump told reporters when asked if he plans to talk to Putin before August 8.
President Donald Trump, right, listens as White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim US Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2025
World
US Special Envoy Witkoff to Head to Russia After Israel Visit - Trump
Yesterday, 04:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала