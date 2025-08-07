International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/rights-of-gagauzia-head-to-fair-trial-must-be-respected---ohchr-1122571625.html
Rights of Gagauzia Head to Fair Trial Must Be Respected - OHCHR
Rights of Gagauzia Head to Fair Trial Must Be Respected - OHCHR
Sputnik International
The rights of the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, to a fair trial and appeal against the verdict must be respected, Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), told Sputnik on Thursday.
2025-08-07T13:51+0000
2025-08-07T13:51+0000
world
maia sandu
moldova
gagauzia
chisinau
arrest
un human rights office (ohchr)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/11/1121882370_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_676209c6b30ac43e3991f5302bb84431.jpg
"We are aware of the decision in the case of Ms. Gutsul, but we do not have the details of the ruling. Her right to appeal the decision must be respected, as well as her rights to a fair trial and due process," Al-Kheetan said.On August 5, a district court in Chisinau sentenced Gutsul to seven years in prison with immediate effect on charges of financing the banned Sor party. Gutsul called the court's decision a "political massacre." She accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of repressing dissenting voices and promised to appeal the sentence. Gutsul's supporters have been holding daily rallies in front of the detention center where she is being held.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/gagauz-parliament-speaker-calls-gutsuls-arrest-signal-of-intimidation-of-people-1122563722.html
moldova
gagauzia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/11/1121882370_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a299111ebccb794c7eaad67b9aa65b66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
rights of gagauzia head, united nations high commissioner for human rights, moldova's autonomous region of gagauzia, yevgenia gutsul
rights of gagauzia head, united nations high commissioner for human rights, moldova's autonomous region of gagauzia, yevgenia gutsul

Rights of Gagauzia Head to Fair Trial Must Be Respected - OHCHR

13:51 GMT 07.08.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Terekhov / Go to the mediabankHead of the autonomous Gagauzia region, Yevgenia Gutsul.
Head of the autonomous Gagauzia region, Yevgenia Gutsul. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Terekhov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rights of the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, to a fair trial and appeal against the verdict must be respected, Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We are aware of the decision in the case of Ms. Gutsul, but we do not have the details of the ruling. Her right to appeal the decision must be respected, as well as her rights to a fair trial and due process," Al-Kheetan said.
On August 5, a district court in Chisinau sentenced Gutsul to seven years in prison with immediate effect on charges of financing the banned Sor party. Gutsul called the court's decision a "political massacre."
She accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of repressing dissenting voices and promised to appeal the sentence. Gutsul's supporters have been holding daily rallies in front of the detention center where she is being held.
Head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2025
World
Gagauz Parliament Speaker Calls Gutsul's Arrest Signal of Intimidation of People
Yesterday, 16:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала