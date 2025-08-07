https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/rights-of-gagauzia-head-to-fair-trial-must-be-respected---ohchr-1122571625.html
Rights of Gagauzia Head to Fair Trial Must Be Respected - OHCHR
The rights of the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, to a fair trial and appeal against the verdict must be respected, Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We are aware of the decision in the case of Ms. Gutsul, but we do not have the details of the ruling. Her right to appeal the decision must be respected, as well as her rights to a fair trial and due process," Al-Kheetan said.On August 5, a district court in Chisinau sentenced Gutsul to seven years in prison with immediate effect on charges of financing the banned Sor party. Gutsul called the court's decision a "political massacre." She accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of repressing dissenting voices and promised to appeal the sentence. Gutsul's supporters have been holding daily rallies in front of the detention center where she is being held.
"We are aware of the decision in the case of Ms. Gutsul, but we do not have the details of the ruling. Her right to appeal the decision must be respected, as well as her rights to a fair trial and due process," Al-Kheetan said.
On August 5, a district court in Chisinau sentenced Gutsul to seven years in prison
with immediate effect on charges of financing the banned Sor party. Gutsul called the court's decision a "political massacre."
She accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of repressing dissenting voices and promised to appeal the sentence. Gutsul's supporters have been holding daily rallies in front of the detention center where she is being held.