Gagauz Parliament Speaker Calls Gutsul's Arrest Signal of Intimidation of People

The arrest of the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, is an attempt by Chisinau to intimidate those who disagree with the policies of the ruling party, the chairman of the People's Assembly of Gagauzia, Dmitry Konstantinov, said on Wednesday.

"The views of many Gagauzians do not coincide with the views and position of the central authorities. In this way, they [the authorities] decided to show all our people in the autonomy, the residents of the Republic of Moldova as a whole, every resident, that they do not take into account the opinion of the people. They began to intimidate and started with the head of Gagauzia, with the highest position in our region," Konstantinov said. Every resident of the autonomy now expects similar actions from the central authorities in relation to those who disagree with official policy, Konstantinov added. An extraordinary session of the Gagauz parliament is being held in connection with the verdict issued to Gutsul. The session is being attended by members of the autonomy's parliament and representatives of the executive committee. Following the session, a declaration is planned to be adopted, reflecting the position on the current situation in the region. The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport in March on charges of financing the Sor party, violating campaign funding rules and falsifying documents. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics. The government has also blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.On Tuesday, Natalia Bayram, Gutsul's lawyer, told Sputnik that Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison by a district court in Chisinau and taken into custody immediately upon her guilty verdict on charges of financing the banned Sor party.

