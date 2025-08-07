https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/russias-fsb-foils-ukraines-plan-to-assassinate-russian-serviceman-with-poison-1122565816.html

Russia’s FSB Foils Ukraine’s Plan to Assassinate Russian Serviceman With Poison

Security forces in Russia’s Novosibirsk region have thwarted a planned assassination of a Russian serviceman using poisons, orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services, the FSB said.

What is known:▪️ The assassination was planned by two underage Russian citizens, who have been detained▪️ The Russian serviceman was to be killed using poisons applied to parts of his car▪️ The order to assassinate the Russian serviceman was placed by Ukrainian intelligence services through an online platform advertising "quick money-making opportunities"

