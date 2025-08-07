https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/trump-seeks-putin-summit-seriously---david-pyne-1122565646.html

Trump Seeks Putin Summit 'Seriously' - David Pyne

Sputnik International

David T. Pyne, EMP Task Force scholar and former DoD officer, warns Trump against repeating same demands after Moscow rejected his untenable 22-point peace plan back in May.

"I think that Trump remains sincere in his desire to achieve a durable peace with Russia but since the rejection of his untenable 22-point peace plan by the Kremlin 3 months ago which incorporated some but not all of Moscow’s key demands, he has appeared clueless how to achieve one,"Pyne said. "However, he has been misled by his neocon warmongering America Last advisors into continuing the war in Ukraine and taking foolish measures that if pursued will ensure the war goes on indefinitely," Pyne added.

