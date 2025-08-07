International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/trump-seeks-putin-summit-seriously---david-pyne-1122565646.html
Trump Seeks Putin Summit 'Seriously' - David Pyne
Trump Seeks Putin Summit 'Seriously' - David Pyne
Sputnik International
David T. Pyne, EMP Task Force scholar and former DoD officer, warns Trump against repeating same demands after Moscow rejected his untenable 22-point peace plan back in May.
2025-08-07T01:54+0000
2025-08-07T04:56+0000
russia-us talks on ukraine settlement
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
us department of defense (dod)
white house
ukraine
moscow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089484388_0:104:2851:1709_1920x0_80_0_0_a04324efa1a03e6760ed070633dcc5d4.jpg
"I think that Trump remains sincere in his desire to achieve a durable peace with Russia but since the rejection of his untenable 22-point peace plan by the Kremlin 3 months ago which incorporated some but not all of Moscow’s key demands, he has appeared clueless how to achieve one,"Pyne said. "However, he has been misled by his neocon warmongering America Last advisors into continuing the war in Ukraine and taking foolish measures that if pursued will ensure the war goes on indefinitely," Pyne added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/russias-victory-in-ukraine-inevitable---reports-1122548648.html
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089484388_122:0:2851:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8445594a2bc4ce3214d67467a735937c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
david pyne, trump-putin summit, putin-trump summit, putin-trump meeting, ukraine peace process, us peace plan in ukraine
david pyne, trump-putin summit, putin-trump summit, putin-trump meeting, ukraine peace process, us peace plan in ukraine

Trump Seeks Putin Summit 'Seriously' - David Pyne

01:54 GMT 07.08.2025 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 07.08.2025)
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabankJuly 16, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, 2nd right, and US First Lady Melania Trump after the presidents' joint news conference following their meeting in Helsinki
July 16, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, 2nd right, and US First Lady Melania Trump after the presidents' joint news conference following their meeting in Helsinki - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2025
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
David T. Pyne, EMP Task Force scholar and former DoD officer, warns Trump against repeating same demands after Moscow rejected his untenable 22-point peace plan back in May.
"I think that Trump remains sincere in his desire to achieve a durable peace with Russia but since the rejection of his untenable 22-point peace plan by the Kremlin 3 months ago which incorporated some but not all of Moscow’s key demands, he has appeared clueless how to achieve one,"Pyne said.
Combat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Victory in Ukraine Inevitable - Reports
3 August, 16:55 GMT
"However, he has been misled by his neocon warmongering America Last advisors into continuing the war in Ukraine and taking foolish measures that if pursued will ensure the war goes on indefinitely," Pyne added.

"The solution to end the war in Ukraine is much simpler than the White House has suggested.... Without a maximum US pressure campaign against Zelensky, likely entailing a full cut off of all US security assistance, there seems little chance that a diplomatic settlement can be negotiated."

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала