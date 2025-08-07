https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/trump-seeks-putin-summit-seriously---david-pyne-1122565646.html
Trump Seeks Putin Summit 'Seriously' - David Pyne
Trump Seeks Putin Summit 'Seriously' - David Pyne
David T. Pyne, EMP Task Force scholar and former DoD officer, warns Trump against repeating same demands after Moscow rejected his untenable 22-point peace plan back in May.
"I think that Trump remains sincere in his desire to achieve a durable peace with Russia but since the rejection of his untenable 22-point peace plan by the Kremlin 3 months ago which incorporated some but not all of Moscow’s key demands, he has appeared clueless how to achieve one,"Pyne said. "However, he has been misled by his neocon warmongering America Last advisors into continuing the war in Ukraine and taking foolish measures that if pursued will ensure the war goes on indefinitely," Pyne added.
01:54 GMT 07.08.2025 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 07.08.2025)
David T. Pyne, EMP Task Force scholar and former DoD officer, warns Trump against repeating same demands after Moscow rejected his untenable 22-point peace plan back in May.
"I think that Trump remains sincere in his desire to achieve a durable peace with Russia but since the rejection of his untenable 22-point peace plan by the Kremlin 3 months ago which incorporated some but not all of Moscow’s key demands, he has appeared clueless how to achieve one,"Pyne said.
"However, he has been misled by his neocon warmongering America Last advisors into continuing the war in Ukraine and taking foolish measures that if pursued will ensure the war goes on indefinitely," Pyne added.
"The solution to end the war in Ukraine is much simpler than the White House has suggested.... Without a maximum US pressure campaign against Zelensky, likely entailing a full cut off of all US security assistance, there seems little chance that a diplomatic settlement can be negotiated."