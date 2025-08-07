International
Trump Vows 'A Lot More' Secondary Sanctions
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there will soon be “a lot more” secondary sanctions over the situation in Ukraine.
“You will see a lot more. You are going to see a lot more, you are going to see so much secondary sanctions,” Trump told reporters.Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% trade tariff on India in response to the country's purchase of Russian oil.
Trump Vows 'A Lot More' Secondary Sanctions

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there will soon be “a lot more” secondary sanctions over the situation in Ukraine.
“You will see a lot more. You are going to see a lot more, you are going to see so much secondary sanctions,” Trump told reporters.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% trade tariff on India in response to the country's purchase of Russian oil.
