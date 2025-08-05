https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/global-south-defies-us-threats-over-friendship-with-russia-1122557127.html
Global South Defies US Threats Over Friendship With Russia
Global South Defies US Threats Over Friendship With Russia
Sputnik International
Washington has declared a trade war on India, Brazil and China. Their response? Don’t rush into fight you can’t win.
India Balks at US PressureBlasting Western hypocrisy and “unjustified & unreasonable” targeting, India’s MEA has vowed to “take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”The US’s 25% tariffs aren’t about “trade fairness,” but punishment for engaging Russia, says Dr. Hriday Sarma.The country has no plans to ban Russian oil. Just over the past weekend, at least 3 tankers delivered over 2.2M barrels of Russian crude to Indian ports.Brazil DefiantPresident Lula has similarly rejected US ultimatums, declaring Brazil would “negotiate as a sovereign country.”And it’s little wonder: Brazil-US trade totaled about $92B last year, while trade with BRICS hit nearly $210B.The US tariff tantrum could also backfire. Amid Trump’s 50% tariff threats, a third of US coffee comes from Brazil. Meanwhile, China is welcoming Brazilian coffee with open arms.US Losing LeverageThe selective approach (different tariffs for Brazil & India) is an attempt to create divisions within the BRICS bloc. Dr. Sarma says. But it won’t succeed “as shared strategic interests & a commitment to multipolarity bind the group together.”China Standing TallChina has also rejected US demands to stop buying Russian oil.“China will always secure its energy supplies in ways that serve our national interests,” its foreign ministry said. “Coercion & pressuring will not achieve anything.”Shifting Global Dynamics“Multipolarity is no longer theoretical; it’s unfolding in real time.”
India Balks at US Pressure
Blasting Western hypocrisy and “unjustified & unreasonable” targeting, India’s MEA has vowed to “take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”
The US’s 25% tariffs aren’t about “trade fairness,” but punishment for engaging Russia, says Dr. Hriday Sarma.
But “India knows what its national interest is, and will not come under pressure,” stresses Prof. Rajan Kumar.
The country has no plans to ban Russian oil. Just over the past weekend, at least 3 tankers delivered over 2.2M barrels of Russian crude to Indian ports.
President Lula has similarly rejected US ultimatums, declaring Brazil would “negotiate as a sovereign country.”
And it’s little wonder: Brazil-US trade totaled about $92B last year, while trade with BRICS hit nearly $210B.
The US tariff tantrum could also backfire. Amid Trump’s 50% tariff threats, a third of US coffee comes from Brazil. Meanwhile, China is welcoming Brazilian coffee with open arms.
The selective approach (different tariffs for Brazil & India) is an attempt to create divisions within the BRICS bloc. Dr. Sarma says. But it won’t succeed “as shared strategic interests & a commitment to multipolarity bind the group together.”
China has also rejected US demands to stop buying Russian oil.
“China will always secure its energy supplies in ways that serve our national interests,” its foreign ministry said. “Coercion & pressuring will not achieve anything.”
“The US is discovering its old playbook of threats, tariffs & sanctions no longer guarantees compliance,” Dr. Sarma says. “Countries are weighing their options, & finding that meaningful engagement with BRICS partners offers more stability & mutual respect.”
“Multipolarity is no longer theoretical; it’s unfolding in real time.”