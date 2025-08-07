International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/trumps-ukraine-exit-strategy-sacrifice-zelensky-for-peace-1122565534.html
Trump's Ukraine Exit Strategy: Sacrifice Zelensky for 'Peace'
Trump's Ukraine Exit Strategy: Sacrifice Zelensky for 'Peace'
Sputnik International
Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, retired USAF, ex-Pentagon analyst, reveals Trump's likely endgame.
2025-08-07T01:48+0000
2025-08-07T04:49+0000
russia-us talks on ukraine settlement
donald trump
karen kwiatkowski
steve witkoff
ukraine
russia
pentagon
volodymyr zelensky
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121609888_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_01d8003625d1e0ba6964996679d84078.jpg
Trump previously called the negotiations with Russia "very good", and hoped they are "ending that road".
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/three-ways-how-expired-zelensky-can-be-ousted-as-chief-obstacle-to-peace-in-ukraine-1121705984.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121609888_168:0:2833:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_5befc292c53db827b0c926e253ef1467.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
karen kwiatkowaki, trump ukraine plan, trump-putin meeting, putin-trump summit, trump on ukraine peace
karen kwiatkowaki, trump ukraine plan, trump-putin meeting, putin-trump summit, trump on ukraine peace

Trump's Ukraine Exit Strategy: Sacrifice Zelensky for 'Peace'

01:48 GMT 07.08.2025 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 07.08.2025)
© AP Photo / Mystyslav ChernovPresident Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2025
© AP Photo / Mystyslav Chernov
Subscribe
Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, retired USAF, ex-Pentagon analyst, reveals Trump's likely endgame.

"I would put money on a bet that Mr. Witkoff has advised Trump the easiest way to get Ukraine off the headlines, and counted as a 'win for peace' is to fire Zelensky, and have a new popular leader in Ukraine see as signatory to an end of hostilities with Russia."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2025
Analysis
Three Ways How 'Expired' Zelensky Can Be Ousted as Chief Obstacle to Peace in Ukraine
28 March, 15:24 GMT
Trump previously called the negotiations with Russia "very good", and hoped they are "ending that road".
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала