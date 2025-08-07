https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/trumps-ukraine-exit-strategy-sacrifice-zelensky-for-peace-1122565534.html
Trump's Ukraine Exit Strategy: Sacrifice Zelensky for 'Peace'
Trump's Ukraine Exit Strategy: Sacrifice Zelensky for 'Peace'
Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, retired USAF, ex-Pentagon analyst, reveals Trump's likely endgame.
Trump previously called the negotiations with Russia "very good", and hoped they are "ending that road".
"I would put money on a bet that Mr. Witkoff has advised Trump the easiest way to get Ukraine off the headlines, and counted as a 'win for peace' is to fire Zelensky, and have a new popular leader in Ukraine see as signatory to an end of hostilities with Russia."
