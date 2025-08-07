International
US Attempt to Force China to Stop Cooperation With Russia Will Fail - Chinese Embassy
US Attempt to Force China to Stop Cooperation With Russia Will Fail - Chinese Embassy
The US attempt to force China to abandon cooperation with Russia will lead nowhere, Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy to the United States, told Sputnik.
"The international community, including China, has conducted normal cooperation with Russia within the framework of international law. This is reasonable and lawful without harm done to any third party, and deserves to be respected and protected. China has always been firmly opposed to illegal and unjustifiable unilateral sanctions and so-called long-arm jurisdiction by the US. Tariff wars have no winners. Coercion and pressuring will lead nowhere," Liu said when asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's statement about the possibility of new sanctions against China for cooperation with Russia. The diplomat said Beijing hopes for cooperation with Washington. "We hope that the US can work with China to continue adhering to the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks, make full use of the role of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, keep enhancing consensus, reducing misunderstandings and strengthening cooperation, further deepen dialogue and consultations, and strive for more win-win outcomes," he said.
US Attempt to Force China to Stop Cooperation With Russia Will Fail - Chinese Embassy

03:56 GMT 07.08.2025
The US attempt to force China to abandon cooperation with Russia will lead nowhere, Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy to the United States, told Sputnik.
"The international community, including China, has conducted normal cooperation with Russia within the framework of international law. This is reasonable and lawful without harm done to any third party, and deserves to be respected and protected. China has always been firmly opposed to illegal and unjustifiable unilateral sanctions and so-called long-arm jurisdiction by the US. Tariff wars have no winners. Coercion and pressuring will lead nowhere," Liu said when asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's statement about the possibility of new sanctions against China for cooperation with Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) during a group photo of the participants at the 17th BRICS Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2025
Analysis
US Declares Economic War Against BRICS: Will Global South Give In?
16 July, 17:32 GMT
The diplomat said Beijing hopes for cooperation with Washington.
"We hope that the US can work with China to continue adhering to the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks, make full use of the role of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, keep enhancing consensus, reducing misunderstandings and strengthening cooperation, further deepen dialogue and consultations, and strive for more win-win outcomes," he said.
