US Empire of Chaos Goes to War Against BRICS

US Empire of Chaos Goes to War Against BRICS

Should BRICS countries threatened by US tariffs cave in - or continue to trade with Russia?

2025-07-16T17:32+0000

2025-07-16T17:32+0000

2025-07-16T17:32+0000

Threats Won't Work "I don't think that the rest of the BRICS bloc of countries will be intimidated into not trading with Russia," Dr. John Gong, professor at Beijing's University of International Business and Economics, tells Sputnik. When Challenge is Just Noise Taking on BRICS and Global South? Russia cooperates with BRICS - which accounts for at least 40% of the global economy - and other Global South countries. If the US restricts Russia’s energy, fertilizers, food, metals, or minerals in the global market, there are no replacements. Oil Prices to Go Through the Roof US Hybrid War Already Failed BRICS Countries Rely on Each Other Habiyaremye refers to China: It isn’t as vulnerable to Trump’s tariff war as he’d like. With a vast web of trade partners, it could lose the US market entirely and still enjoy economic growth. US' Self-Defeating Strategy Unlike the political wars in which the US bands together with its allies and vassals, Trump’s economic war is now being waged against Washington's foes and its associates, according to Habiyaremye. This proves to be a self-defeating strategy, he says.

Ekaterina Blinova

