https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/us-empire-of-chaos-goes-to-war-against-brics-1122449077.html
US Empire of Chaos Goes to War Against BRICS
US Empire of Chaos Goes to War Against BRICS
Should BRICS countries threatened by US tariffs cave in - or continue to trade with Russia?
2025-07-16T17:32+0000
2025-07-16T17:32+0000
US Empire of Chaos Goes to War Against BRICS

17:32 GMT 16.07.2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Should BRICS countries threatened by US tariffs cave in - or continue to trade with Russia?

Threats Won't Work

"I don't think that the rest of the BRICS bloc of countries will be intimidated into not trading with Russia," Dr. John Gong, professor at Beijing's University of International Business and Economics, tells Sputnik.

When Challenge is Just Noise

The Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 - that would slap 100-500% secondary tariffs on BRICS nations – has not yet been inked into law by Trump.
What's more, it has not even been passed by the Senate.
Gong: "It's going to remain an empty threat at the end of the day."

Taking on BRICS and Global South?

Russia cooperates with BRICS - which accounts for at least 40% of the global economy - and other Global South countries.
If the US restricts Russia’s energy, fertilizers, food, metals, or minerals in the global market, there are no replacements.
Oil Prices to Go Through the Roof

China and India are the largest buyers of Russia's oil.
If the US blocks their purchases, global oil prices will skyrocket.
China & India don't want to pay inflated prices for the commodity.
Is the US ready for pain at the pump?

US Hybrid War Already Failed

"The combination of the economic war [against Russia] with the military confrontation (via proxies) has so far failed," Professor Alexis Habiyaremye from the University of Johannesburg tells Sputnik. "Trump has very limited leverage."

BRICS Countries Rely on Each Other

Habiyaremye refers to China: It isn’t as vulnerable to Trump’s tariff war as he’d like.
With a vast web of trade partners, it could lose the US market entirely and still enjoy economic growth.

US' Self-Defeating Strategy

Unlike the political wars in which the US bands together with its allies and vassals, Trump’s economic war is now being waged against Washington's foes and its associates, according to Habiyaremye.
This proves to be a self-defeating strategy, he says.
