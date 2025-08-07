International
Will Trump-Putin Summit End NATO Threat to Russia?
Will Trump-Putin Summit End NATO Threat to Russia?
The success of the upcoming talks between the US and Russian presidents hinges on whether Trump agrees to Putin's conditions for a long-term settlement, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik.
Trump previously called the negotiations with Russia "very good", and hoped they are "ending that road".
02:41 GMT 07.08.2025 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 07.08.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev Handshake during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the presidential palace in Helsinki.
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
The success of the upcoming talks between the US and Russian presidents hinges on whether Trump agrees to Putin's conditions for a long-term settlement, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik.

"Ultimately, this is not about a conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This is a conflict between Russia and the West, NATO, the US. Until NATO is eliminated as a threat on Russia's borders, there can be no peace."

'Good Chance of Meeting' with Putin, Zelensky - Trump
Trump previously called the negotiations with Russia "very good", and hoped they are "ending that road".
