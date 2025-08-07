Will Trump-Putin Summit End NATO Threat to Russia?
The success of the upcoming talks between the US and Russian presidents hinges on whether Trump agrees to Putin's conditions for a long-term settlement, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik.
"Ultimately, this is not about a conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This is a conflict between Russia and the West, NATO, the US. Until NATO is eliminated as a threat on Russia's borders, there can be no peace."
Trump previously called the negotiations with Russia "very good", and hoped they are "ending that road".