https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/will-trump-putin-summit-end-nato-threat-to-russia-1122565416.html

Will Trump-Putin Summit End NATO Threat to Russia?

Will Trump-Putin Summit End NATO Threat to Russia?

Sputnik International

The success of the upcoming talks between the US and Russian presidents hinges on whether Trump agrees to Putin's conditions for a long-term settlement, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik.

2025-08-07T02:41+0000

2025-08-07T02:41+0000

2025-08-07T05:13+0000

donald trump

vladimir putin

larry johnson

cia

state department

sputnik

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/14/1122096189_0:75:1454:893_1920x0_80_0_0_9958708c20b7a82bb56247df1bc16bfd.jpg

Trump previously called the negotiations with Russia "very good", and hoped they are "ending that road".

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/good-chance-of-meeting-with-putin-zelensky---trump-1122564682.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-putin meeting, putin-trump talk, putin-trump summit, nato threat to russia, russia conditions to peace in ukraine, larry johnson