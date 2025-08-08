https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/israeli-cabinet-approves-plan-to-defeat-hamas-take-gaza-city---office-1122573918.html
Israeli Cabinet Approves Plan to Defeat Hamas, Take Gaza City - Office
The Israeli security cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to defeat Palestinian movement Hamas, and the Israeli army is preparing to establish control over Gaza City, Netanyahu’s office said on Friday.
"The Security Cabinet has approved the Prime Minister's proposal for defeating Hamas. The IDF will prepare for taking control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside the combat zones," the office said in a statement on X. The cabinet adopted by a majority vote five principles for ending the war - the disarmament of Hamas, the return of all 50 hostages, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, Israeli security control over the enclave, and the establishment of a third alternative government "that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli security cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to defeat Palestinian movement Hamas, and the Israeli army is preparing to establish control over Gaza City, Netanyahu’s office said on Friday.
"The Security Cabinet has approved the Prime Minister's proposal for defeating Hamas. The IDF will prepare for taking control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside the combat zones," the office said in a statement on X.
The cabinet adopted by a majority vote five principles for ending the war - the disarmament of Hamas, the return of all 50 hostages, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, Israeli security control over the enclave, and the establishment of a third alternative government "that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority."