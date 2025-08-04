https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/no-deal-in-sight-netanyahu-eyes-another-gaza-offensive-1122549775.html
No Deal in Sight? Netanyahu Eyes Another Gaza Offensive
No Deal in Sight? Netanyahu Eyes Another Gaza Offensive
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a military path to free the remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, the ABC broadcaster reported on Monday, citing an Israeli official.
2025-08-04T09:26+0000
2025-08-04T09:26+0000
2025-08-04T09:26+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
gaza strip
palestine
palestinians
middle east
hamas
israel
gaza violence
israeli-palestinian tensions escalate amid gaza violence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120316890_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_093edc52073d0fcc522d652216e63075.jpg
Unable to find a diplomatic solution, Netanyahu aims to expand operations in the Gaza Strip amid a deadlock in negotiations with the Palestinian movement Hamas, the broadcaster said. There are currently about 20 living hostages still held by Hamas, the broadcaster said. Earlier in August, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that it could take Israel and the US months to prepare a new deal with Hamas, which demands allowing hundreds of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip as a precondition for continuing negotiations with Israel. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and declared a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, spread to Lebanon and Yemen, and provoked an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/israels-big-daddy-west-lets-tel-aviv-commit-crimes-and-get-away-with-it-1122335909.html
gaza strip
palestine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120316890_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_568e341b1022b52891cb597cd30d9acb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza violence, israel-hamas conflict, gaza genocide, gaza military, gaza war
gaza violence, israel-hamas conflict, gaza genocide, gaza military, gaza war
No Deal in Sight? Netanyahu Eyes Another Gaza Offensive
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a military path to free the remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, the ABC broadcaster reported on Monday, citing an Israeli official.
Unable to find a diplomatic solution, Netanyahu aims to expand operations in the Gaza Strip amid a deadlock
in negotiations with the Palestinian movement Hamas, the broadcaster said.
"Therefore, Prime Minister Netanyahu is pushing to expand military operations to release the hostages through a military solution," the Israeli official was quoted as saying by the ABC.
There are currently about 20 living hostages still held by Hamas, the broadcaster said.
Earlier in August, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that it could take Israel and the US months to prepare a new deal with Hamas, which demands allowing hundreds of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip as a precondition for continuing negotiations with Israel.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and declared a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, spread to Lebanon and Yemen, and provoked an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.