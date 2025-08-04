https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/no-deal-in-sight-netanyahu-eyes-another-gaza-offensive-1122549775.html

No Deal in Sight? Netanyahu Eyes Another Gaza Offensive

No Deal in Sight? Netanyahu Eyes Another Gaza Offensive

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a military path to free the remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, the ABC broadcaster reported on Monday, citing an Israeli official.

2025-08-04T09:26+0000

2025-08-04T09:26+0000

2025-08-04T09:26+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

gaza strip

palestine

palestinians

middle east

hamas

israel

gaza violence

israeli-palestinian tensions escalate amid gaza violence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120316890_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_093edc52073d0fcc522d652216e63075.jpg

Unable to find a diplomatic solution, Netanyahu aims to expand operations in the Gaza Strip amid a deadlock in negotiations with the Palestinian movement Hamas, the broadcaster said. There are currently about 20 living hostages still held by Hamas, the broadcaster said. Earlier in August, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that it could take Israel and the US months to prepare a new deal with Hamas, which demands allowing hundreds of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip as a precondition for continuing negotiations with Israel. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and declared a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, spread to Lebanon and Yemen, and provoked an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/israels-big-daddy-west-lets-tel-aviv-commit-crimes-and-get-away-with-it-1122335909.html

gaza strip

palestine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza violence, israel-hamas conflict, gaza genocide, gaza military, gaza war