No Deal in Sight? Netanyahu Eyes Another Gaza Offensive
No Deal in Sight? Netanyahu Eyes Another Gaza Offensive
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a military path to free the remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, the ABC broadcaster reported on Monday, citing an Israeli official.
Unable to find a diplomatic solution, Netanyahu aims to expand operations in the Gaza Strip amid a deadlock in negotiations with the Palestinian movement Hamas, the broadcaster said. There are currently about 20 living hostages still held by Hamas, the broadcaster said. Earlier in August, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that it could take Israel and the US months to prepare a new deal with Hamas, which demands allowing hundreds of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip as a precondition for continuing negotiations with Israel. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and declared a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, spread to Lebanon and Yemen, and provoked an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
No Deal in Sight? Netanyahu Eyes Another Gaza Offensive

09:26 GMT 04.08.2025
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a military path to free the remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, the ABC broadcaster reported on Monday, citing an Israeli official.
Unable to find a diplomatic solution, Netanyahu aims to expand operations in the Gaza Strip amid a deadlock in negotiations with the Palestinian movement Hamas, the broadcaster said.
"Therefore, Prime Minister Netanyahu is pushing to expand military operations to release the hostages through a military solution," the Israeli official was quoted as saying by the ABC.
There are currently about 20 living hostages still held by Hamas, the broadcaster said.
Earlier in August, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that it could take Israel and the US months to prepare a new deal with Hamas, which demands allowing hundreds of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip as a precondition for continuing negotiations with Israel.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and declared a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, spread to Lebanon and Yemen, and provoked an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
