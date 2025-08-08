International
Palestine Actively Preparing to Participate in Russian-Arab Summit – Foreign Minister
Palestine Actively Preparing to Participate in Russian-Arab Summit – Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) is actively preparing to participate in the first Russian-Arab summit, which will take place in mid-October in Moscow, and hopes that it will play a role in ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told Sputnik.
"We are very interested in holding the Russian-Arab summit, preparations are in full swing. We expect that the results of the meeting will make a major contribution to supporting the efforts of Russia and Arab countries to stop genocide, forced displacement and annexation of territories [in the Gaza Strip]," the minister said.
Palestine Actively Preparing to Participate in Russian-Arab Summit – Foreign Minister

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) is preparing to participate in the first Russian-Arab summit, which will take place in October in Moscow, and hopes that it will play a role in ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told Sputnik.
"We are very interested in holding the Russian-Arab summit, preparations are in full swing. We expect that the results of the meeting will make a major contribution to supporting the efforts of Russia and Arab countries to stop genocide, forced displacement and annexation of territories [in the Gaza Strip]," the minister said.
